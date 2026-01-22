BSEC-URTA, ESPORG Discuss Dev't Of Secure Truck Parking Along Middle Corridor

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Representatives of the European Secure Parking Organisation (ESPORG) and the Union of Road Transport Associations of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Region (BSEC-URTA) held discussions on the development of secure truck parking facilities along the Middle Corridor, Trend reports, citing BSEC-URTA.

The meeting brought together ESPORG Chief Executive Officer Dirk Penasse and Executive Secretary Roxana Ilie with BSEC-URTA Secretary General Mehmet Uylukcu and Deputy Secretary General Alpdogan Kahraman.

The sides discussed the growing need for safe, reliable, and well-equipped parking areas for freight vehicles, describing such facilities as critical infrastructure for key actors in foreign trade and international road transport, particularly professional drivers.

During the meeting, special attention was given to a range of issues of mutual interest to BSEC-URTA and ESPORG. These included the central role of truck parking facilities in international road transport, their positive impact on alleviating the shortage of drivers, and the importance of designing parking areas that take gender-specific needs into account.

“One of the key outcomes of the meeting was a shared view that the mission of ESPORG should extend beyond Europe and reach the Black Sea Economic Cooperation region, particularly along the Middle Corridor route, which is playing an increasingly strategic role in trade relations between the European Union (EU) and the countries of Central Asia. In this context, it was emphasized that the establishment of safe and certified truck parking facilities along these transport corridors is not an option but a necessity,” the information states.

The delegations agreed to strengthen institutional cooperation and invited each other to participate in upcoming events scheduled for March and May, with the aim of further developing collaboration in areas where their mandates overlap.

The Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), is a transport and trade route connecting Asia with Europe and serving as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors. The route begins in China, passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, crosses the Caspian Sea via Azerbaijan, and continues through Georgia and Türkiye before reaching Europe. This overland route allows cargo to bypass longer maritime routes and provides a direct connection between East Asia, including China, and Europe.

ESPORG (European Secure Parking Organisation) is the primary European body promoting safe, secure, and connected truck parking areas, working with authorities and industry for driver/cargo safety and EU standards, while BSEC-URTA (Union of Road Transport Associations of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Region) is an association fostering road transport cooperation in the Black Sea region, focusing on mobility, logistics, and connecting societies through better infrastructure, often collaborating with ESPORG on secure parking initiatives for regional trade.