Türkiye’s Stock Exchange Closes Wednesday Lower
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s primary equity benchmark retreated Wednesday, closing in negative territory amid mixed sector performance and robust trading activity worth billions of dollars.
The BIST 100 index settled at 12,728.18 points, sliding 0.61% from the previous close.
Opening at 12,839.89, the BIST 100 index decreased 77.63 points from its close on Tuesday.
Intraday volatility saw the benchmark oscillate between a low of 12,575.67 and peak at 12,847.24 during Wednesday's session.
Market breadth tilted bearish with 56 indexes losing in value during the day, while 40 closed in the green.
Trading intensity remained elevated as the daily transaction volume reached 208.1 billion Turkish liras ($4.8 billion), while the overall value of the index was 12.57 trillion liras ($291.08 billion).
Currency markets showed the Turkish lira positioned at specific levels against major global currencies by evening.
The USD/TRY exchange rate was 43.2970 as of 6.20 pm local time (1520GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 50.7460, and the British pound traded at 58.2575.
Commodity markets reflected ongoing global dynamics with precious metals holding near record territory.
Gold was at $4,830.50 per ounce, while Brent crude oil was at $64.25.
