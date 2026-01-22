Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Troops Lost Another 1,070 Invaders In Day In War Against Ukraine

2026-01-22 02:05:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

The Russian army also lost 11,596 (+9) tanks, 23,943 (+5) armored combat vehicles, 36,516 (+53) artillery systems, 1,623 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,282 (+3) air defense systems, aircraft – 434 (+0), helicopters – 347 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 112,828 (+669), cruise missiles – 4,190 (+27), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 75,416 (+178), special equipment – 4,049 (+1).

Read also: About 7,000 civilians left Donetsk region in month - RMA

The data is being verified.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 21, there were 140 combat clashes betwe n the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front line, with the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions remaining the hottest.

UkrinForm

