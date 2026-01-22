Big Relief For Job Aspirants: Karnataka Plans 5-Year Age Relaxation For Civil Posts

Bengaluru: The state government has decided to relax the maximum age limit by 5 years for all categories of candidates for recruitment notifications issued until December 31, 2027, for all types of civil posts. An official decision is likely to be made in the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Recruitment in the state has been delayed for the last two years due to the internal reservation dispute and other reasons. In this context, job aspirants who took to protesting had demanded a 5-year relaxation in the age limit. Following this, the state government decided to implement SC internal reservation in September. In this regard, the government had issued an order on September 6, relaxing the age limit by two years. As opposition to this continued, the government issued a revised order on September 29, relaxing the age limit by three years for notifications from 2025 to December 27, 2027.

However, the SC internal reservation case has reached the court, and it has not yet been settled in court whether the overall reservation should be limited to 50% or if 56% reservation can be given.

In this context, the recruitment process is being further delayed, and thousands of people are losing their eligibility for employment due to the age limit. Therefore, a decision is likely to be made in Thursday's cabinet meeting to relax the maximum age limit prescribed in the respective recruitment rules for direct recruitment to civil services by five years, as a one-time measure.

New opportunity for lakhs of candidates:

If the cabinet meeting approves a five-year age limit relaxation, it will benefit lakhs of candidates from all categories participating in the recruitment process. It is understood that with this decision, lakhs of candidates who were worried about being excluded from the recruitment process due to age will be relieved.

Land for 22 Dalit, backward mutts?

A decision regarding granting land to 22 Dalit and backward class mutts in Ravuthanahalli of Dasanapura hobli, Bengaluru North taluk, is likely to be taken in the cabinet meeting on Thursday. In the last cabinet meeting, a discussion was held on sanctioning land in Survey Nos. 57 and 58 of Ravuthanahalli to 22 Dalit and backward class mutts. However, it was postponed due to a lack of some information regarding the land.