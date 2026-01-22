Gurugram Latest Weather Update: Severe Cold Eases, Fog And Temperature Changes Expected Today

On January 22, 2026, Gurugram will experience changing weather conditions. Residents can expect updates on temperature, fog, and air quality, as the city transitions from severe cold to milder conditions throughout the day.

The weather on Jan 22, 2026, will bring relief to Gurugram. The IMD predicts a low of 10°C and a high of 21°C. Expect clear skies and sunshine, a nice break from the cold.

While the day will be better, light fog may cause issues in the morning and evening. Commuters might face a slight chill and fog. Winds at 10-12 km/h will keep it cool.

Gurugram saw record-breaking cold in mid-January. Temps in some areas dropped to 0.8°C, colder than hill stations. Now, temps are returning to normal between Jan 20-22.

Despite better weather, wear warm clothes in the morning. Drive carefully due to fog. The AQI may be 150-200, affecting those with breathing issues. Stay hydrated.

Jan 22 will be good for travel, with normal traffic on Delhi-NCR routes. Farmers should watch temps and protect crops. The weather change may cause allergies, so kids and elderly be careful.