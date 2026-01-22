Coach Gave Me An Opportunity, So I Wanted To Make As Many Runs As Possible: Rinku On His Quickfire Vs NZ

MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, Jan 22 (IANS) India batter Rinku Singh acknowledged that he was under pressure to score runs when he walked out to bat against New Zealand in the first T20I in Nagpur on Wednesday and said that he walked onto the field with the aim of making as many runs as possible and standing up to the team's expectations, having gotten an opportunity to make a comeback to the Indian team.

Rinku entered the crease in the 14th over after India were put to bat first. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson's opening knocks, followed by skipper Suryakumar Yadav's 32 and all-rounder Hardik Pandya's vital contribution in the middle, set the tone for Rinku, who grabbed the opportunity with both hands and played the finisher's role, notching up an unbeaten 44 off 20 balls.

“We played very well in the beginning. We got a very good start when Abhishek batted, and Sanju bhai gave a good start. Hardik bhai came and did a good job, then Surya bhai and Ishan played well, and in the end, when I finished, the match was very good overall. I felt very good when I made my comeback,” Rinku said in a video shared by bcci.

"There was a lot of pressure to make runs. GG (Gautam Gambhir) sir gave the opportunity to play the match, and Surya bhai backed it. So I was hoping to do well there. I wanted to make as many runs as possible. My mindset is that I should finish well in the last over. I should hit the ball as it comes; that's my mindset in the last overs,” he added.

Rinku dropped an easy catch in the 11th over of the New Zealand innings off Jasprit Bumrah as Mark Chapman received a respite. It was a crucial juncture in the game, as Chapman and Glenn Phillips had been knocking the Indian bowlers all over, and the hosts looked for a breakthrough desperately.

Speaking of the dropped catch and his fielding efforts, the 28-year-old said,“There was a dropped catch in the game. I was very sad for him (Bumrah), but later he put in a very good effort. Dilip sir has given me a good job, which I should play on the big side and save runs for the team. This is my mindset in fielding. I enjoy fielding a lot. God has made me fit; I have also become fit. I have always enjoyed fielding. If you don't enjoy fielding, it won't be good.”

Lastly, the left-handed batter spoke of his World Cup ambitions and his dream to make it to the team's XI and contribute to their victories, after being on the sidelines throughout the team's previous winning campaign.

“I do what is in my hands, I work hard, I carry my family's blessings and god's blessings with me, and I stay happy in my life. This is very important. It is always a good feeling to play in the World Cup. It is a big thing for a player. Last time we won the World Cup, I was a stand-by, I had the trophy. This time I am with the team, and I pray to god that we win the World Cup. I hope I get the trophy this time, too. I pray that my god's plan continues," he said.