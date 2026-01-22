SR Solutions Inc.: A Trusted Small Business Partner Supporting Federal Procurement Nationwide

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SR Solutions Inc. is a SAM registered small business committed to supporting military and federal contracting officers with dependable sourcing, rapid response times, and consistent communication. Affiliated with a network of companies bringing more than 20 years of experience working with government contracting specialists and vendors, SR Solutions Inc. provides flexible procurement support across a broad range of product categories.

The company has successfully worked with various federal agencies, including the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, ATF, U.S. Geological Survey, and the Department of State. SR Solutions Inc. is highly ranked with the government for its ability to deliver professional, timely quotes on virtually any product while maintaining strong follow-through and accountability throughout the procurement process.

“Our focus has always been on responsiveness, transparency, and results,” said Sean Griswold, Owner of SR Solutions Inc.“Contracting officers need vendors who communicate clearly and can solve sourcing challenges quickly. That is the role we strive to fill every day.”

Flexible Sourcing Across Diverse Product Categories

SR Solutions Inc. is not limited by product lines or narrow sourcing constraints. The company has provided a wide range of products in support of federal requirements, including fasteners, paint, machinery parts, wire cable, military-spec valves, lenses, and optics, welding materials, pallets, PPE supplies, 3M products, custom flanges, and numerous other miscellaneous items required to meet operational and logistical needs.

Key capabilities include:

. Professional, timely quotations and contract delivery across diverse product categories

. Sourcing of hard-to-find and specialty items

. Strong communication and follow-through

. Product and market research to meet unique procurement needs

Built for Reliability and Rapid Response

SR Solutions Inc. differentiates itself through speed, flexibility, delivery, and reliability. The company operates across multiple NAICS codes spanning wholesale trade, manufacturing, textiles, chemicals, hardware, and industrial materials, allowing it to support a wide range of federal procurement requirements without being constrained by traditional supplier limitations.

Company Information

CAGE: 05E94

UEI: ZLRDNBS9H47

SR Solutions Inc. is a trusted small business dedicated to supporting military and federal contracting officers with integrity, speed, and results.