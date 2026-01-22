MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When should a homeowner replace their water heater before it becomes a serious problem? A recent HelloNation article featuring Plumbing Expert George Campbell of GT Campbell Plumbing in Rochester provides clear answers by identifying the signs of a failing water heater and explaining how early replacement prevents costly damage.

HelloNation explains that a water heater often gives subtle warnings long before it stops working. Inconsistent hot water, rising bills, or a longer wait at the tap all point to declining performance. George Campbell notes that in colder climates, Rochester winter water heater problems make reliability even more important, since hot water is not just a comfort but a necessity.

The article highlights that the water heater lifespan usually falls between 8 and 12 years for tank-style models. Once internal parts begin to corrode, the unit may produce discolored water with reddish or brown tones. HelloNation reports that these rusty hot water causes come from tank walls or heating elements deteriorating inside the system.

Another clear warning is the presence of a small leak under water heater units. George Campbell explains that these leaks, often found near the base, are signs that the tank is beginning to fail. Acting quickly when these issues appear is essential for avoiding costly flooding or total breakdowns.

The HelloNation article also discusses unusual sounds. A water heater making noise-popping, rumbling, or banging-is often caused by sediment buildup inside the tank. While flushing may help temporarily, repeated noises are a strong indicator that the system is nearing the end of its life.

Homeowners should also pay attention to rising bills. An energy bill increase water heater connection is often overlooked, but inefficiency in heating elements forces the system to work harder, using more energy while producing less consistent results. These consistent hot water issues show why regular monitoring and proactive replacement matter.

George Campbell emphasizes the value of acting before the unit fails completely. HelloNation notes that choosing water heater replacement timing wisely gives homeowners more options, prevents rushed decisions, and reduces the risk of water damage from leaks or bursts. This planning is especially important during the winter months in Rochester, when repair delays can be more disruptive and expensive. By recognizing the signs of a failing water heater early, homeowners can avoid unexpected emergencies and maintain reliable hot water year-round.

The full article, titled How to Know When It's Time to Replace Your Water Heater, features Plumbing Expert George Campbell of Rochester and explains water heater lifespan, water heater making noise, rusty hot water causes, and the importance of timely replacement in avoiding Rochester winter water heater problems.

