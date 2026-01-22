Title Expert Patrick J. Corbett of Syracuse, NY, Shares Insights on Common Mistakes to Avoid When Closing on a Home in HelloNation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many homebuyers ask,“What mistakes should I avoid during home closing?” and assume the title company will automatically handle every detail to protect their interests. In HelloNation, title expert Patrick J. Corbett of Vanguard Research & Title Services, Inc. warns that this assumption can leave homeowners exposed to serious financial and legal risks. While title companies perform critical functions, not all provide the same level of protection. Some focus only on satisfying lender requirements, potentially overlooking issues that directly affect the buyer.

Corbett explains that a thorough title company goes beyond preparing paperwork to verify that the property is free of defects like unpaid liens, gaps in ownership history, and easements that could restrict future use. Minimal title research may leave buyers vulnerable to claims and disputes years after closing. To avoid these problems, Corbett recommends asking title providers about their process, ensuring they review past deeds, check tax records, and investigate court filings for unresolved judgments or legal challenges tied to the property.

Homebuyers should also carefully review their owner's title insurance policy, which protects them directly, unlike a lender's policy that only safeguards the bank's interest. As Corbett highlights in Common Mistakes to Avoid When Closing on a Home, taking the time to ask questions and confirm these details can provide long-term peace of mind and protect the investment for years to come.

