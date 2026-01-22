403
Arun Ice creams Sets Guinness World Record with over 4,000 Children in Chennai
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai / Chennai, January 21, 2026: Arun Icecreams, India’s most loved and popular ice cream brand, successfully brought together 4,008 children in Chennai to create the Longest Chain of People Licking Ice Cream, setting a new Guinness World Record.
As part of this unique and joyful record setting initiative, children relished Arun Ice creams butterscotch and chocolate-flavoured Jolly Train, made with real milk and cream. The record was achieved as participants consumed ice cream continuously for one minute while forming a human chain holding hands and offering ice cream to the person on their right creating a seamless and coordinated experience.
Commenting on the achievement, Mr. R. G. Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, said,“This is a truly cherished moment to see over 4,000 children come together to set a Guinness World Record in ice cream eating. Our journey has always been driven by a commitment to consistent quality and the simple joy that ice cream brings to everyone.”
The previous record was set 15 years ago with approximately 2,500 students, making Arun Ice creams achievement a significant milestone on the global stage.
The Guinness World Record was officially recognised by Mr. Richard William Stenning from the UK Guinness Team and Mr. Milind Verlekar from the Pune Guinness Team. The certificate and honour were presented to Mr.C. Sathyan, Vice Chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, in the presence of participating schools, including Narayana Group of Schools, Nellai Nadar School, Ramachandra School, Suda Nanda Vidyalaya, Budding Minds, SV School, Vels Global, and Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan Senior Secondary School.
This Guinness World Record further strengthens Arun Ice creams legacy as one of India’s leading ice cream brands, backed by a strong retail footprint and an extensive product portfolio that caters to diverse consumer preferences across the country.
About Hatsun Agro Product Ltd:
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. is one of India’s leading private-sector dairy companies, committed to delivering high-quality dairy products. Procuring milk directly from over 4,00,000+ carefully selected farmers, the company adheres to quality standards to ensure hygiene and product integrity. Hatsun Agro’s brand portfolio includes Arun Ice creams, Arokya Milk, Hatsun Dairy Products, ibaco, Santosa & Milky Moo. With 4,000+ HAP daily Exclusive Stores, HAP has expanded its footprint across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Bihar, ensuring greater accessibility to its products.
