403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PPDS strengthens DACH sales team with appointment of Mihael Vrhovski as new Channel Manager Distribution
(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) Amsterdam, 21 January 2026: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of a highly experienced AV channel manager, Mihael Vrhovski, to its thriving DACH leadership team.
Accepting the position of Channel Distribution Manager DACH, Mihael’s appointment comes as part of a national and international drive to deliver unparalleled support and create even closer alliances with partners and customers, in DACH and around the world.
This includes specialist knowledge of the digital signage market, while previous leadership roles have also seen him responsible for customer and partner relations, project management and delivery, logistics, product warranties, aftersales and more.
Stepping up
Reporting to Konstantin Flabouriaris, Mihael will utilise his vast experience to support and continue the DACH team’s upward market trajectory, and to drive sales of its full suite of visual solutions – including digital signage and ePaper displays, interactive touchscreens, dvLED, videowalls, and professional TVs, as well as display solutions such as Philips Wave, and more – to an even greater scale and audience.
His day to day responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, analysing the needs of the market, ensuring the right hardware and software solutions – and tailored offerings – are available to partners and customers whenever they are required.
In addition to inventory, Mihael will work closely with the DACH sales team and customers to support local and international projects. This will include providing end to end project management, overcoming challenges as they arise, and maintaining personalised communications for more seamless and successful outcomes.
Discussing his appointment, Mihael said: “PPDS is a globally recognised brand that enjoys an excellent reputation. The company's commitment to customer focused solutions aligns with my expectations for promoting strategic partnerships, and I am delighted to be a part of the team.”
He continued: “My many years of professional experience and in depth market knowledge enable me to identify customer needs at an early stage and work together to develop solutions that create real added value. My goal is to build strong, long term partnerships and further expand PPDS's market presence – to the benefit of our customers – and to create added value for the company.”
Konstantin Flabouriaris added: “"Looking ahead to 2026, I am delighted to welcome Mihael to the PPDS DACH team. His skills, knowledge and commitment will help us to realise our growth ambitions. Supporting our partners and customers is our top priority. To meet this requirement, we are constantly evolving and working to improve our services. To do this, we need the right people – and with Mihael, I am convinced that we have found exactly that reinforcement.”
Accepting the position of Channel Distribution Manager DACH, Mihael’s appointment comes as part of a national and international drive to deliver unparalleled support and create even closer alliances with partners and customers, in DACH and around the world.
This includes specialist knowledge of the digital signage market, while previous leadership roles have also seen him responsible for customer and partner relations, project management and delivery, logistics, product warranties, aftersales and more.
Stepping up
Reporting to Konstantin Flabouriaris, Mihael will utilise his vast experience to support and continue the DACH team’s upward market trajectory, and to drive sales of its full suite of visual solutions – including digital signage and ePaper displays, interactive touchscreens, dvLED, videowalls, and professional TVs, as well as display solutions such as Philips Wave, and more – to an even greater scale and audience.
His day to day responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, analysing the needs of the market, ensuring the right hardware and software solutions – and tailored offerings – are available to partners and customers whenever they are required.
In addition to inventory, Mihael will work closely with the DACH sales team and customers to support local and international projects. This will include providing end to end project management, overcoming challenges as they arise, and maintaining personalised communications for more seamless and successful outcomes.
Discussing his appointment, Mihael said: “PPDS is a globally recognised brand that enjoys an excellent reputation. The company's commitment to customer focused solutions aligns with my expectations for promoting strategic partnerships, and I am delighted to be a part of the team.”
He continued: “My many years of professional experience and in depth market knowledge enable me to identify customer needs at an early stage and work together to develop solutions that create real added value. My goal is to build strong, long term partnerships and further expand PPDS's market presence – to the benefit of our customers – and to create added value for the company.”
Konstantin Flabouriaris added: “"Looking ahead to 2026, I am delighted to welcome Mihael to the PPDS DACH team. His skills, knowledge and commitment will help us to realise our growth ambitions. Supporting our partners and customers is our top priority. To meet this requirement, we are constantly evolving and working to improve our services. To do this, we need the right people – and with Mihael, I am convinced that we have found exactly that reinforcement.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment