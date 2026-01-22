403
Türkiye Applauds Syria Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Türkiye welcomed the truce reached in Syria on Tuesday, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressing optimism that it could pave the way for a lasting settlement without further bloodshed.
Speaking to lawmakers from the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in parliament on Wednesday, Erdogan emphasized that Ankara has “from the very beginning, most strongly defended” the preservation of Syria as a unified state with complete territorial integrity and political cohesion.
The Syrian presidency announced Tuesday that it had reached an understanding with the YPG/SDF, granting the group four days to draft a roadmap for the integration of Hasakah, during which the ceasefire would remain in place. The YPG/SDF later declared in a statement that it was fully committed to the truce.
Erdogan cautioned that any attempt to provoke instability in Syria from this point forward would “amount to suicide,” underscoring the need to maintain calm.
“It is already impossible for the terrorist group to sustain its presence in the areas where it is trapped. From now on, it is abundantly clear that resorting to provocations would amount to suicide. With the child militants it has forcibly conscripted and civilians it has driven onto the field through pressure and violence, there is no longer any possibility of achieving a result by cowardly attacking our glorious flag, as it did yesterday at the Nusaybin–Qamishli border,” he said.
“We will certainly find the dirty hands that reached out to our flag, and we will most definitely hold those traitors to account,” Erdogan added regarding the incident.
