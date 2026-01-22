Fierce Encounter Breaks Out Between Maoists And Security Forces In Jharkhand's Saranda Forest

MENAFN - IANS) Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Jan 22 (IANS) A fierce encounter has been going on since Thursday morning between security forces and Maoists in the Saranda forest region of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district.

While reports suggest that several Maoists have been killed, official confirmation on the exact number of casualties is still awaited.

Search operations are currently underway in the area and intermittent gunfire could still be heard.

Kolhan Division DIG Anuranjan Kispotta confirmed the encounter, saying the operation is ongoing and detailed information will be shared later.

As a precautionary measure, the entire area has been cordoned off and additional forces deployed.

Senior police and security officials have reached the spot to oversee the operation.

Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (Operations) Michaelraj S. said the exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists has been continuing since morning in the Saranda forest, adding that the Maoists have suffered heavy losses.

According to police, the joint operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoists near Kumbhdih village under the Chotanagara police station limits.

During the operation, Maoists allegedly lying in ambush opened indiscriminate fire on the security forces, prompting a strong and effective retaliatory response.

The encounter continued for several hours, during which security forces reportedly gained the upper hand.

Sources claim that a top Maoist carrying a bounty of Rs 50 lakh, along with several of his associates, has been killed, though official confirmation is still awaited.

Several bodies of Maoists have been recovered from the encounter site, along with weapons, ammunition and daily-use items. Those killed are believed to be active and wanted members of the outfit, many of whom were carrying cash rewards in multiple cases.

Anti-Naxalite operations have intensified in Chaibasa and adjoining areas in recent months. In June 2025, four Naxalites, including senior commanders, were killed in separate encounters in the Tonto and Goilkera areas of Chaibasa. This marks the first encounter between security forces and Naxalites in 2026.

In 2025 alone, police and security forces killed over 25 Naxalites across Jharkhand.