'Border 2 Toh Main Zaroor Dekhunga': Afghanistan Captain Rashid Khan's Video Goes Viral Actors React

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's T20I captain and all-rounder, posted a video on social media on Wednesday to promote the impending "Border 2" film. Rashid Khan joined the celebrity-related viral trend on Instagram. Khan said in the video that he will surely see Border 2. Rashid posted the video on his official Instagram account from the UAE, during the Afghanistan versus West Indies 2026 series.

The popular social media post drew replies from Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and legendary Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

Rashid Khan is seen in a viral video eating maize by the roadside in Dubai. He is seen frying maize over a coal fire on the side of the roadway. He captioned the video: "Border 2 toh mein zaroor dekhunga... but let's see what happens if I post this."

A song from the film is also playing in the backdrop of the video. Rashid Khan isn't the only cricketer who has used the viral trend to promote the film. Indian wicketkeeper batsman KL Rahul also posted a video on his social media account that followed the similar pattern.

He was also featured in the movie's promotional trailer alongside his brother-in-law, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, who also stars. The film will be released on January 23, only days before Republic Day on January 26. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh also play key roles in the film. Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 war classic Border, starring Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna.

Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, the stars from Border 2, also reacted on the tweet, as did other social media users. Ahan Shetty said, "Lots of love bhai," and Varun responded, "Haa bhai." Surprisingly, Suniel Shetty also responded to the popular post, saying, "Ye hui na baat."