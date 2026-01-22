TTD Suspends Next-Day Darshan Token Ahead Of Ratha Saptami-When Will It Resume?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ahead of the Ratha Saptami festival, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has suspended the tokens issued for next-day darshan, Sarva Darshan tokens.

The Ratha Saptami festival will be observed at Tirumala on January 25.

These tokens will not be issued for the three days, January 24, 25 and 26, at three centres in Tirupati. However, tokens for darshan on January 23 will be issued on Thursday.

“SSD counters will be closed during 24th to 26th Jan, 2026 due to Ratha saptami 🙏,” TTD said in a tweet.

The issuance of tokens for next-day darshan will resume on January 27 for darshan on January 28.

TTD has also put up special notice boards at the respective token distribution centres to inform devotees about the temporary suspension.

What is Ratha Saptami?

Ratha Saptami, also known as Surya Jayanti or Achala Saptami, is a Hindu festival dedicated to Surya Dev, the Sun God. It is observed on the seventh day (Saptami) of the bright half of the Hindu month of Magha, usually falling in January or February.

This day is believed to mark the symbolic turning point when the Sun begins its northward journey, bringing longer days, warmth, and renewed life to the Earth.