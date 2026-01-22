Reading Camus From Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

I return to Albert Camus's The Stranger from Kashmir, and the book meets me with a familiarity that feels lived rather than learned.

The novel has carried decades of commentary on absurdity, alienation, and moral indifference, though the question that matters to me moves away from theory and toward daily life.

The question rests on why this book continues to speak with such force in places where restraint gets confused with coldness, silence draws suspicion, and emotional display turns into a public obligation.

I read Meursault as someone trapped less by his actions and more by how he refuses to act out feelings for an audience.

He works, eats, sleeps, feels heat, desire, tiredness, hunger, and relief, and he reports these sensations without ornament. His mother dies, and he reacts without ceremony. A killing follows, and the world closes in.

Camus keeps pulling the reader away from crime and punishment and toward something deeper, the clash between a human need for meaning and a universe that offers none.

That clash feels familiar in Kashmir, where explanations rarely arrive and certainty stays out of reach. Absurdism here reads like daily practice rather than philosophical posture.

Camus presents a world that shows neither kindness nor malice, only indifference, and he suggests that suffering grows when people demand stories that comfort them.

In places shaped by long uncertainty, survival already depends on living without guarantees, so the absurd steps out of the book and into ordinary life.

What unsettles readers most often is Meursault's refusal to perform expected emotions.

He sheds no tears at the funeral, and avoids borrowed feelings. Society responds by treating that refusal as a moral defect.

I read this through my own experience, where emotional restraint grows from exhaustion and repeated loss rather than absence of feeling. In such settings, grief follows no script.

Silence turns into a shield. The public eye, however, reads that silence as indifference.

Camus exposes a culture that values correct display over honest response, and Meursault becomes a stranger because he refuses the performance.

The trial sharpens this exposure, as judgment replaces justice.

The courtroom examines Meursault's funeral behaviour, his tone, beliefs, and expressions. The killing recedes while emotional conduct takes center stage.

Camus stretches the critique beyond law and toward social morality, showing how communities punish divergence in feeling rather than harm itself. Comfort becomes a collective priority, and truth turns risky when it disrupts shared reassurance.

Tight societies depend on emotional signals to hold together, and anyone who speaks softly or ambiguously attracts doubt.

From Kashmir, this dynamic feels recognizable, since deviation from expected emotion often invites scrutiny and exclusion.

Death moves through the novel from the opening line onward. Camus strips it of consolation and ceremony. Meursault treats death as unavoidable, empty of higher meaning.

Near the end, he reaches clarity by accepting the universe's indifference and turning away from false hope.

That clarity offers freedom through honesty rather than comfort.

In places where hope arrives late, or fails to arrive at all, this outlook reads less like surrender and more like clear sight.

Camus's style carries this outlook with precision.

The language stays plain. The first-person voice offers observation without guidance. Emotion remains unframed, and judgment stays absent.

This restraint mirrors a literary sensibility familiar to Kashmiri readers, where what remains unsaid often carries more weight than declaration.

The discomfort of The Stranger grows from its refusal to cue readers on how to feel, forcing a confrontation with personal assumptions about empathy, morality, and belonging.

I read The Stranger today as a book grounded in lived experience rather than abstract philosophy.