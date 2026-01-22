Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait, Egypt Discuss Issues Concerning Illegal Residents


2026-01-22 01:09:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- Head of the Central System for the Remedy of Situation of Illegal Residents Saleh Al-Fadhala discussed on Thursday with Egyptian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Abou Al-Wafa a number of issues concerning illegal residents studying in Egypt or having links with it.
In a statement, the system said the talks took place during Al-Fadhala's reception of the Egyptian ambassador, Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Ambassador Aziz Al-Daihani, several representatives of the Egyptian consulate, a Foreign Ministry adviser and a number of senior system officials, within the framework of enhancing joint coordination.
The statement added that the Egyptian ambassador was briefed on Kuwait's experience in establishing a specialized system to address the status of this category, praising the institutional approach adopted in this regard. (end)
ahk


MENAFN22012026000071011013ID1110634221



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search