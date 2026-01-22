403
Kuwait, Egypt Discuss Issues Concerning Illegal Residents
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- Head of the Central System for the Remedy of Situation of Illegal Residents Saleh Al-Fadhala discussed on Thursday with Egyptian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Abou Al-Wafa a number of issues concerning illegal residents studying in Egypt or having links with it.
In a statement, the system said the talks took place during Al-Fadhala's reception of the Egyptian ambassador, Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Ambassador Aziz Al-Daihani, several representatives of the Egyptian consulate, a Foreign Ministry adviser and a number of senior system officials, within the framework of enhancing joint coordination.
The statement added that the Egyptian ambassador was briefed on Kuwait's experience in establishing a specialized system to address the status of this category, praising the institutional approach adopted in this regard. (end)
