Sybiha Thanks Poles:“Your Warmth Warms Us In Darkest Times”

According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland released a video message from the head of Ukrainian diplomacy in Polish.

"Ladies and gentlemen, returning home via Warsaw, I could not help but thank you for your help and support. Ukraine is going through a very difficult winter, and you are with us in these difficult circumstances. I would like to thank every Polish family, every person with an open heart, and the entire Polish society. In 2022, the world admired Poland, taking it as an example of how to act in times of war and crisis. Today, Poland has once again become a leader in providing assistance, an example of solidarity and effective mobilization," Sybiha emphasized.

He recalled that the fundraising campaign organized by Polish foundations as part of the“Warmth from Poland for Kyiv” initiative has raised over PLN 5 million (approximately USD 1.5 million), with 40,000 people already participating.

"Ordinary Poles are contacting our embassy to offer help. Mr. Krzysztof Gonsrowski and Ms. Ewa Sikorska-Lewandowska from a small town near Łódź donated their new generator to the residents of Kyiv. You are incredible! Such human support shows the true attitude of the Polish people towards Ukraine. Others are again following Poland's example. Once again, thank you very much for such support and for the warmth that warms us in the darkest times. Together, we are unbeatable," said the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

As reported by Ukrinform, in 2022, Poland raised PLN 22.5 million (about USD 5 million) for Bayraktar for Ukraine.

