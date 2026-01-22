Endoacustica Introduces Invisible GPS Tracker For Vehicles, Assets, And Security

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 20, 2026 4:13 am - ENDO Investigative Trackers are professional-grade invisible tracking and localization devices, designed for security operations, private investigations, covert surveillance, and authorized protection of individuals and minors.

Endoacustica, a trusted name in advanced security and investigative technology, has launched its Invisible GPS Tracker for Vehicles, Assets and Security. This new GPS tracker is designed to offer discreet, reliable, and long-lasting tracking without drawing attention.

What the Product Does

The Invisible GPS Tracker allows users to track vehicles, people, and valuable assets quietly and securely. The device is completely invisible and does not trigger iPhone alerts, making it ideal for discreet monitoring. It provides accurate location tracking, stores location history for up to six months, and is managed through a secure proprietary app. With long battery life and stable iPhone network coverage, users can rely on continuous tracking without frequent maintenance.

Who the Product Is For

This GPS tracker is designed for a wide range of users, including:

. Vehicle owners who want to protect cars, motorcycles, or fleets

. Security professionals and investigators who need discreet tracking tools

. Businesses that want to monitor valuable or sensitive assets

. Individuals who want to track bags, objects, or personal belongings safely

Different models support different uses, from clothing and small objects to vehicles and sensitive assets, making the product flexible and practical for real-life needs.

Why It Is Trusted

Endoacustica's Invisible GPS Tracker is trusted because it combines discretion, performance, and reliability. It features a built-in, non-replaceable battery with battery life ranging from 70 days up to 36 months, depending on the model. Server access is included for up to three years, ensuring long-term usability. The tracker operates on the iPhone network and is managed through a secure app, offering peace of mind and professional-grade security. Its investigative-grade design makes it suitable for serious security and monitoring applications.

Key Features

. Completely invisible GPS tracker

. No iPhone alerts

. Discreet and silent tracking

. Long battery life

. Secure proprietary management app

. Designed for vehicles, people, objects, and sensitive assets

With this launch, Endoacustica continues its mission to provide advanced yet easy-to-use security solutions that people can trust.