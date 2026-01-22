Readybid Named 2026 Global Leader In Predictive Hotel Sourcing At International Procurement

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 20, 2026 10:22 am - The award follows extensive adoption of ReadyBid's platform by multinational corporations seeking to future-proof their travel sourcing strategies.

San Diego, CA - 20 January 2026:

ReadyBid, the global innovator in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology, has been recognized as the 2026 Global Leader in Predictive Hotel Sourcing at the International Procurement Excellence Awards. The honor acknowledges ReadyBid's groundbreaking achievements in predictive analytics, automation, and sustainable hotel procurement strategies.

This recognition follows a year of significant milestones for ReadyBid, including the launch of its Quantum Forecasting Engine and Predictive Collaboration Hub, which together have reshaped how corporations approach hotel sourcing and rate forecasting across global travel programs.

Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, commented,“Predictive sourcing is the future of procurement. Our vision has always been to replace guesswork with intelligence. This award validates our leadership in delivering precision, transparency, and sustainability through AI.”

ReadyBid's predictive sourcing ecosystem leverages real-time market intelligence, supplier performance analytics, and sustainability data to recommend ideal sourcing timelines and negotiation strategies. Its hotel RFP tool and hotel sourcing tool process billions of data points daily to deliver optimal outcomes for enterprises that bid on hotels globally.

The judging panel cited ReadyBid's ability to merge sustainability forecasting with financial modeling as a key differentiator. The platform's Smart Sustainability Index allows procurement teams to measure and predict how sourcing decisions affect environmental impact - making ReadyBid the first company to align predictive AI with corporate ESG commitments.

“Winning this award underscores our mission to lead responsibly,” said Friedmann.“Predictive technology means nothing without purpose. ReadyBid's algorithms are built not just to optimize spend, but to elevate integrity across hotel procurement.”

The award follows extensive adoption of ReadyBid's platform by multinational corporations seeking to future-proof their travel sourcing strategies. Over the past year, ReadyBid's clients have achieved measurable improvements in rate governance, sourcing speed, and sustainability scoring - proving the tangible impact of predictive automation.

Friedmann added,“The best recognition we can earn is client success. Being named the global leader in predictive sourcing shows that innovation and trust can go hand in hand.”

With this recognition, ReadyBid reinforces its leadership as the go-to platform for enterprises prioritizing automation, insight, and accountability in hotel procurement. The company plans to expand its predictive sourcing framework in 2026 with new AI forecasting tools focused on regional market modeling and real-time contract optimization.

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid is a San Diego–based global technology innovator specializing in hotel RFP, hotel sourcing, and hotel procurement automation. Its intelligent platform helps enterprises and travel management companies streamline sourcing, optimize hotel bidding, and achieve full transparency across business travel management operations.

Learn more at or contact....