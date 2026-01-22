Qatar Sees Over 54 Million Passengers In 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The aviation sector is increasingly aligning growth with sustainability, as rising passenger numbers and aircraft movements are accompanied by targeted efforts to reduce environmental impact and improve operational efficiency, according to industry experts and official data.

Air transport statistics released by Qatar's Civil Aviation Authority yesterday show that passenger traffic grew at a faster pace, increasing by roughly 3 percent year-on-year to 54.3 million passengers, up from 52.7 million the previous year

Meanwhile, aircraft movements increased by approximately 1 percent last year, reaching 282,975, compared to 279,705 movements in 2024.

In contrast, air cargo and mail volumes declined slightly to 2.59 million tonnes, reflecting broader shifts in global logistics patterns.

Speaking to The Peninsula, aviation expert and Ground Instructor at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Khamis Abdullah Alkhelaifi, said the figures highlight a transition toward more passenger-driven growth, placing greater emphasis on efficiency, emissions management, and sustainable operations.

“As passenger volumes rise, the focus is no longer just on capacity, but on how efficiently and responsibly that capacity is managed,” he said.



A central pillar of Qatar's sustainability push is Hamad International Airport (HIA), where recent expansions and operational upgrades are being leveraged to reduce congestion-related emissions and improve energy efficiency.

Alkhelaifi noted that the expansion of Concourses D and E has raised annual passenger handling capacity to 65 million, while ongoing optimisation could lift throughput to between 75 and 77 million passengers without requiring major new construction.

“Maximising existing infrastructure is one of the most effective ways to reduce the carbon footprint per passenger,” he said.

HIA has been investing in smarter airport operations that support environmental goals. Digital twin technology, which creates real-time virtual replicas of airport systems, is being used to optimise passenger flows, aircraft movements, and resource usage.

According to Alkhelaifi, this allows the airport to reduce delays, limit unnecessary taxiing, and cut fuel burn associated with ground congestion.

Another area of focus is sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Alkhelaifi said Qatar is actively engaging with ICAO frameworks such as the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) and supporting the gradual expansion of SAF usage.

“While full decarbonisation is a long-term goal, 2026 is expected to see incremental progress in SAF uptake and emissions reductions,” he said, noting that challenges remain around global certification standards and supply chains.

At the policy level, Qatar's growing role within ICAO is reinforcing its sustainability agenda. The country's hosting of the ICAO Facilitation Conference last year and the adoption of the Doha Declaration on aviation's digital future have helped promote harmonised global approaches to efficiency, digital travel credentials, and streamlined border processes.

Despite the slight decline in cargo and mail volumes in 2025, Alkhelaifi said Qatar's long-term aviation strategy remains balanced.“The data shows steady growth in passenger traffic alongside a conscious effort to optimise operations and reduce environmental impact,” he added.