Global trading firm, Critical Materials Group launches at FMF26, targets global rare earths and supply security
(MENAFN- OMC) Riyadh, Saudi Ara–ia – 21 January 2026 - A new global trading company, Critical Materials Group, officially launched during the 5th edition of the Future Minerals Forum held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with a focus on Rare Earth Elements and critical Materials . The launch comes amid growing international efforts to secure diversified and resilient mineral supply chains, including the recently announce– U.S.–Saudi minerals cooperation framework aimed at strengthening access to critical resources.
This initiative is conceived out of a deep commitment to strengthening the reliability of mineral supplies for the clean energy, technology, and advanced manufacturing sectors. Aligned with emerg–ng U.S.–Saudi cooperation on critical minerals, the company is positioned to support shared priorities around supply security, industrial resilience, and long-term economic cooperation.
Critical Materials Group is establishing a central hub for international trade, integrated logistics, and end-to-end supply chain execution. This strategic nerve center will anchor a global network of regional offices, enabling large-scale sourcing and trading across the planet’s most critical mineral corridors. From this base, Critical Materials Group will operate as a regional and global player, working across the Middle East, the GCC, and international markets to support diversified mineral flows.
The company addresses a major market disconnect. On one side, demand for rare earths and critical minerals is surging due to global electrification, AI adoption, robotics, and advanced industrial technologies. On the other, supply remains concentrated in vulnerable corridors. Critical Materials Gro’p’s founding mandate is to bridge this gap by ensuring secure and sustainable access to the essential for modern industrial progress. This mission closely affirms the ambitions of GCC countries, which are accelerating energy transition strategies while scaling next-generation industries including artificial intelligence, robotics, and advanced manufacturing.
To resolve this, disconnect, Critical Materials Group will connect mineral producers directly with industrial end-users. The com’any’s model is built on a foundation of operational efficiency, complete transparency, and ethical sourcing, ensuring dependable, large-scale reliability for future industries. The Group operates across GCC markets and global supply networks to support regional industrial growth while reinforcing international supply security.
Leading this initiative is Majid Alghaslan, Chairman of Critical Materials Group, whose career has been dedicated to securing next-generation resource opportunities. A formative investor in the blue economy, the Group Chairman is best known for his strategic role at The Materials Company (TMC), where he spearheaded the advancement of deep-sea nodule exploration as an innovative source of critical minerals.
In his remarks, Mr. Alghaslan state“: “Our fundamental responsibility is to ensure stability and security within the global supply chain. As international cooperation on critical minerals deepens, including between Saudi Arabia and the United States, we see a clear opportunity for the region to play a larger role in enabling global industrial transforma”ion.”
This launch is a decisive move to stabilize the foundation of the global economy. In an era characterized by transformative industries, secure access to critical minerals is the ultimate must-have. Critical Materials Group is engineered to be the strategic link that turns resource uncertainty into reliable progress, ensuring that the ambitions of tomorrow are built on the certainty secured today.
About Critical Materials Group
Critical Materials Group is a global investment and trading platform focused on securing long-term access to the critical minerals that underpin modern industry and the global energy transition. The company provides patient capital to opportunities that combine reliable offtake access with attractive, risk-adjusted returns, supporting the development of resilient mineral supply chains worldwide.
The Group’s investment strategy is anchored in long-term partnerships. It takes minority equity positions alongside world-class operators, aligning capital with operational expertise to participate directly in the growth of high-quality assets. Investments are structured to capture value across the life cycle of a project, from development through production, while maintaining a balanced and diversified portfolio.
