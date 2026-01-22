403
Trump Says Europe "Is Not Going in the Right Direction"
(MENAFN) At the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning that European nations are on a path toward self-inflicted collapse unless they abandon a decade of failed policy.
Trump pulled no punches in his assessment of Europe's trajectory, declaring Washington's desire to see its transatlantic partners thrive while warning they're moving in the opposite direction.
The American leader singled out two policy areas as particularly damaging: immigration control failures and renewable energy initiatives he dismisses as the "green new scam." According to Trump, Europe's embrace of wind energy has triggered soaring electricity costs across the continent.
"The consequences of such destructive policies have been stark, including lower economic growth, lower standards of living, lower birth rates, more socially disruptive migration, more vulnerability to hostile foreign adversaries," he said.
Trump insisted European governments must abandon their current approach immediately.
"It's horrible what they're doing to themselves, they're destroying themselves. We want strong allies, not seriously weakened ones," he said.
He added that European countries need to "get out of the culture that they've created" over the past decade.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio quickly amplified the message, resharing Trump's comments on X with his own commentary suggesting Europeans face potential destruction without a dramatic policy reversal.
The administration's National Security Strategy, released in December, contained similar warnings about Europe confronting "civilizational erasure." That document accused the EU and international bodies of undermining "political liberty" and free expression while implementing harmful migration frameworks.
Interestingly, Moscow has echoed criticisms of European decline. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in December that after the USSR's collapse, Russia anticipated integration into the "civilized Western family," but that "civilization there is nonexistent, and degradation is all there is."
