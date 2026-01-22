Benzoic Acid Market Size To Reach USD 1.69 Billion By 2031, Driven By Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, And High-Purity Applications

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Benzoic Acid Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has released a comprehensive report on the benzoic acid market, highlighting steady growth supported by pharmaceutical shelf-life requirements, expanding agrochemical synthesis, and rising demand for high-purity grades in specialty applications.

Global Benzoic Acid Market Overview

The benzoic acid market size is projected to expand from USD 1.34 billion in 2026 to USD 1.69 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period. Growth is underpinned by consistent demand across food preservation, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and industrial derivatives.

Asia-Pacific continues to dominate global production due to integrated chemical manufacturing hubs, while the Middle East and Africa are emerging as growth regions driven by industrialization in food processing and chemical manufacturing. These dynamics collectively support long-term benzoic acid market growth and pricing stability.

Key Benzoic Acid Market Trends:

Regulatory Push in Pharmaceutical Applications

Stricter pharmaceutical regulations in emerging economies are increasing the use of benzoic acid as a preservative and intermediate in drug formulations. Manufacturers are investing in advanced purification and quality-control systems to comply with pharmacopeia standards, strengthening demand and reinforcing the benzoic acid market size outlook.

Expansion in Agrochemical Synthesis

Benzoic acid derivatives, particularly benzoyl chloride, play a critical role in the production of herbicides and fungicides. Rising agrochemical manufacturing in India and China is supporting sustained demand, as producers enhance process consistency and compliance with global export standards. This trend remains a key contributor to the benzoic acid market growth.

Substitution of Phthalate Plasticizers

Regulatory restrictions on ortho-phthalate plasticizers in food-contact materials by authorities in North America and Europe are accelerating the adoption of benzoate-based plasticizers. These alternatives offer improved safety profiles and regulatory compliance, expanding the benzoic acid market share for downstream derivative applications.

Rising Demand for High-Purity Grades

Ultra-high-purity benzoic acid (above 99.9%) is gaining traction in specialty coatings, electronics, and performance materials, where impurity control is critical. Manufacturers are adopting advanced refining and, in some cases, bio-based production methods to support premium applications while aligning with sustainability goals, strengthening the overall benzoic acid Industry value chain.

Benzoic Acid Market Segmentation Overview

By Form



Liquid

Anhydrous Powder/Crystal

By Purity Grade



99.0–99.5%

99.5–99.9% Above 99.9%

By Derivative



Sodium Benzoate

Potassium Benzoate

Benzyl Benzoate

Benzoyl Chloride

Benzoate Plasticizers Other Derivatives

By Application



Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Animal Feed Others

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape and Key Players

The benzoic acid market is moderately consolidated, with leading producers focusing on capacity optimization, derivative integration, and regulatory compliance.

Key players include:



Lanxess AG

Eastman Chemical Company

Wuhan Youji Industry Co., Ltd.

BASF SE JQC (Huayin) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Competition centers on product purity, cost efficiency, downstream integration, and compliance with food, pharma, and environmental regulations.

Benzoic Acid Market Outlook

The benzoic acid market forecast indicates steady expansion through 2031, supported by pharmaceutical shelf-life requirements, regulatory-driven substitution in plastics, and growing demand for high-purity specialty applications.

With Asia-Pacific maintaining production leadership and emerging regions expanding industrial usage, benzoic acid is expected to remain a critical chemical intermediate across food safety, healthcare, and advanced materials-reinforcing consistent benzoic acid market growth and long-term commercial relevance.

