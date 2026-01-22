Liver Cancer Clinical Trials & Drug Pipeline Report: 75+ Therapies, 70+ Companies Analyzed, Analyses Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Liver Cancer Clinical Trials"Liver cancer companies are Arcus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RCUS), Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVRD), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK / LSE: GSK), AVEO Pharmaceuticals (formerly NASDAQ: AVEO), Teclison, Epizyme (formerly NASDAQ: EPZM), Sirnaomics (HKEX: 9877), Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ: CHRS), Sinocelltech Ltd., Qurient Co. (KOSDAQ: 066820), Hoffmann-La Roche (SIX: ROG / OTC: RHHBY), Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE American: CANF), Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OMG), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), more

DelveInsight's “Liver Cancer Pipeline Insights 2025” delivers an in-depth overview of the liver cancer pipeline ecosystem, profiling more than 70 companies and 75+ therapeutic candidates under development. The report thoroughly examines liver cancer drug profiles across both clinical and preclinical stages. It also evaluates the therapeutic landscape by product category, development phase, route of administration, and molecular class, while additionally identifying inactive and discontinued assets within the pipeline.

Key Highlights from the Liver Cancer Pipeline Report



In January 2026, Adjuvant pembrolizumab (Keytruda) failed to improve recurrence-free survival (RFS) in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) following curative-intent resection or local ablation, according to results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-937 trial presented at the 2026 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium in San Francisco. At a median follow-up of 50.7 months, RFS outcomes were similar between the pembrolizumab and placebo arms, with identical 48-month RFS rates of 50% and no overall survival advantage observed. The findings highlight the lack of an effective adjuvant immunotherapy option in early-stage HCC and underscore the ongoing unmet need to reduce post-treatment recurrence risk.

In January 2026, Scientists at the Cancer Research UK Scotland Institute have identified a key protein, NPM1, linked to the growth of bowel and liver cancers, opening the door to safer and more targeted treatments. Published in Nature Genetics, the study reveals how genetic faults in the WNT signalling pathway drive excess NPM1 production, helping cancer cells survive and multiply. Researchers believe blocking NPM1 could halt tumour growth without damaging healthy tissue. As bowel and liver cancer cases continue to rise, particularly among younger adults, this discovery offers new hope for patients with limited treatment options and may have broader implications for other cancer types.

In January 2026, Researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have reported encouraging early results from the first clinical trial of a therapeutic vaccine for fibrolamellar carcinoma (FLC), one of the rarest and most difficult-to-treat liver cancers. Published in Nature Medicine, the Phase I study evaluated a vaccine targeting the DNAJB1-PRKACA fusion protein, a genetic hallmark present in nearly all FLC tumors. Among evaluable patients with unresectable disease, 75% achieved disease control, with several showing deep and durable responses. The vaccine was well tolerated and, in some cases, enabled patients to regain eligibility for surgery, offering new hope in a disease with no FDA-approved therapies.

On Dec. 18, BeOne Medicines Ltd. announced that the FDA granted fast track designation to BGB-B2033, a GPC3x4-1BB bispecific antibody, for the treatment of adult patients with hepatocellular carcinoma whose disease has progressed on or after prior systemic therapy.

August 2025: Hoffmann-La Roche initiated a Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with advanced liver cancers. The adaptive study design allows for the addition of new treatment arms, closure of arms with limited efficacy or safety concerns, adjustments to patient populations, and inclusion of new cohorts with other advanced primary liver cancer subtypes.

July 2025: Bristol-Myers Squibb launched a clinical study assessing the safety and efficacy of relatlimab combined with nivolumab in patients with advanced liver cancer who are immunotherapy-naïve but previously treated with tyrosine kinase inhibitors.

DelveInsight's analysis highlights a highly competitive and active liver cancer pipeline, with over 70 organizations developing more than 75 investigational therapies.

Key players in the liver cancer landscape include Arcus Biosciences, Yiviva, Virogin Biotech, Tvardi Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, TORL Biotherapeutics, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Teclison, Epizyme, Sirnaomics, Coherus Biosciences, Sinocelltech Ltd., Qurient Co., Hoffmann-La Roche, Can-Fite BioPharma, Omega Therapeutics, Novita Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others. Notable liver cancer therapies in development include Atezolizumab, Bevacizumab, Tiragolumab, OH2 Injection, MTL-CEBPA, Sorafenib 200 mg, Lipiodol, Pemetrexed, Exatecan Mesylate, Brivanib, among others.

Liver Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

. Namodenoson: Can-Fite BioPharma

Namodenoson is an orally administered small-molecule agent, also known as Cl-IB-MECA, that selectively targets the A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR). Its mechanism involves modulation of the NF-κB and Wnt signaling pathways, triggering tumor cell apoptosis. Additionally, the drug exerts protective effects by suppressing NF-κB-mediated signaling, thereby preventing excessive apoptosis.

Namodenoson has demonstrated strong anti-tumor activity - particularly in hepatocellular carcinoma - along with anti-inflammatory effects in preclinical liver inflammation models. Favorable safety outcomes have been observed in preclinical studies as well as Phase I and II clinical trials. The therapy is currently undergoing Phase III clinical development for advanced liver cancer.

. YIV-906: Yiviva

YIV-906 (also known as PHY906 or KD018) is a proprietary, cGMP-grade botanical formulation derived from four medicinal herbs rooted in traditional Chinese medicine. Designed as a platform oncology therapy, YIV-906 is intended for use alongside chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and radiation across multiple cancer indications. The compound has been shown to enhance immune activity within the tumor microenvironment, protect gastrointestinal tissues by suppressing inflammatory pathways (including IL-6, NF-κB, COX-2, and iNOS), and stimulate intestinal repair via Wnt pathway activation. Preclinical data suggest synergistic anti-tumor effects when combined with sorafenib in hepatocellular carcinoma, with encouraging early clinical signals in liver, pancreatic, colorectal, and rectal cancers. YIV-906 is currently in Phase II clinical trials for liver cancer.

. TTI-101: Tvardi Therapeutics

TTI-101 is an orally available small-molecule inhibitor targeting STAT3, a transcription factor implicated in cancer progression, inflammation, and fibrosis. Preclinical studies have demonstrated favorable pharmacokinetics, potent inhibition of STAT3 phosphorylation, and significant tumor growth suppression in multiple cancer models. The therapy has advanced into Phase II clinical evaluation.

. STP707: Sirnaomics

STP707 is an RNA interference–based therapeutic candidate in early-stage development for solid tumors, including liver cancer. Administered intravenously, it simultaneously inhibits TGF-β1 and COX-2, utilizing Sirnaomics' proprietary PNP delivery platform. The drug is currently being assessed in a Phase I clinical trial.

. BST02: BioSyngen

BST02 is an adoptive cell therapy derived from the expansion of a patient's own tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs). Designed to address all forms of liver cancer, BST02 offers advantages over conventional TIL therapies, including cryopreservation for logistical flexibility and reduced dependence on high-dose interleukin-2. The therapy is currently undergoing Phase I clinical testing.

Insights Offered by the Liver Cancer Pipeline Report



Comprehensive profiling of companies developing liver cancer therapies, including the total number of assets per organization

Classification of therapeutic candidates across early, mid, and late stages of development

Coverage of both active and inactive (discontinued or dormant) pipeline programs

Segmentation of drugs by development stage, administration route, molecular class, therapeutic modality, target, and mechanism of action In-depth evaluation of strategic collaborations, licensing deals, and funding activities shaping future market growth

Liver Cancer Companies

Arcus Biosciences, Yiviva, Virogin Biotech, Tvardi Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, TORL Biotherapeutics, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Teclison, Epizyme, Sirnaomics, Coherus Biosciences, Sinocelltech Ltd., Qurient Co., Hoffmann-La Roche, Can-Fite BioPharma, Omega Therapeutics, Novita Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others.

Therapeutic Assessment by Route of Administration (ROA)

Pipeline therapies are categorized based on administration routes, including:



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Therapeutic Assessment by Molecule Type

Liver cancer pipeline assets are segmented into:



Oligonucleotides

Peptides Small molecules

Scope of the Liver Cancer Pipeline Report



Geographical Coverage: Global

Companies Covered: Arcus Biosciences, Yiviva, Virogin Biotech, Tvardi Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, TORL Biotherapeutics, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Teclison, Epizyme, Sirnaomics, Coherus Biosciences, Sinocelltech Ltd., Qurient Co., Hoffmann-La Roche, Can-Fite BioPharma, Omega Therapeutics, Novita Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others

Therapies Covered: Atezolizumab, Bevacizumab, Tiragolumab, OH2 Injection, MTL-CEBPA, Sorafenib 200 mg, Lipiodol, Pemetrexed, Exatecan Mesylate, Brivanib, and others

Therapeutic Modalities: Monotherapy, combination therapy, and mono/combination approaches Development Stages: Discovery, preclinical, Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III

