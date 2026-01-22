Alopecia Areata Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 18+ Companies Lead The Charge In Pioneering New Treatments Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Alopecia Areata Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 18+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Alopecia Areata pipeline landscape. It covers the Alopecia Areata pipeline drugs profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Alopecia Areata pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Alopecia Areata Pipeline Report



On January 12, 2026- Almirall S.A. conducted a phase 2 study is to evaluate the effect of LAD603 in adult participants with severe to very severe alopecia areata (AA). The study will also evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), immunogenicity and pharmacodynamic (PD) biomarkers of LAD603.

On January 08, 2026- Olix Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced a Phase 1b/2a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, multiple ascending dose study evaluating the safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of OLX72021 at a maximum of 2 dose levels. In Phase 1b, evaluation of dose levels will be conducted in a sequential manner with lower dose levels evaluated first in the sequence. Each dose level will be evaluated in a cohort of 12 participants with 9 participants receiving OLX72021 and 3 participants receiving placebo, approximately 24 participants in total. Cohorts may be dosed concurrently in Phase 2a. Each dose level will be evaluated in approximately 134 participants receiving OLX72021 or placebo for Phase 2a.

DelveInsight's Alopecia Areata pipeline report depicts a robust space with 18+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline therapies for Alopecia Areata treatment.

The leading Alopecia Areata Companies such as Concert Pharmaceuticals, Equillium, Maxinovel Pharmaceuticals, TechnoDerma Medicines, Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical, Pfizer, Reistone Biopharma Company Limited and others. Promising Alopecia Areata Pipeline Therapies such as PF-06651600, STS01, Upadacitinib, ADX-914, Etrasimod, Daxdilimab, CTP-543 and others.

Alopecia Areata Emerging Drugs

Deuruxolitinib: Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals is developing deuruxolitinib (CTP-543), an oral inhibitor of Janus kinases JAK1 and JAK2. The FDA has granted CTP-543 breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe alopecia areata and Fast Track designation for the treatment of alopecia areata. The company is evaluating the efficacy and safety of deuruxolitinib in adult patients with moderate to severe alopecia areata in its THRIVE-AA Phase III clinical program. Concert reported positive topline data from the clinical trials. Data from the clinical trials are intended to form the basis of a New Drug Application (NDA) planned to be submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the first half of 2023.

EQ101: Equillium

EQ101 is a first-in-class, tri-specific inhibitor of IL-2, IL-9 and IL-15, three inflammatory cytokines implicated in multiple diseases. EQ101 was also shown to be well tolerated with a favorable safety profile with no drug-related SAEs and no dose-limiting toxicities. The drug is currently formulated for intravenous administration, with subcutaneous formulation development underway. It is currently in the Phase II stage of its development in alopecia areata, a dermatological autoimmune disorder.

MAX 40070: Maxinovel Pharmaceuticals

MAX-40070 is a topical JAK/Tyk2 inhibitor developed by Maxinovel. Preclinical studies have shown that topical administration of MAX-40070 could achieve an effective exposure in skin tissue while maintaining low systemic exposure. MAX-40070 has the potential to minimize the systemic side effects of oral JAK inhibitors and eventually demonstrates its high benefit/risk ratio through clinical trials, which may ultimately provide robust evidence to support its more broadly use in treating dermatological autoimmune disorders. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Alopecia Areata.

The Alopecia Areata Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Alopecia Areata with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Alopecia Areata Treatment.

Alopecia Areata Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Alopecia Areata Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Alopecia Areata market

Alopecia Areata Companies

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Equillium, Maxinovel Pharmaceuticals, TechnoDerma Medicines, Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical, Pfizer, Reistone Biopharma Company Limited and others.

Alopecia Areata pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Alopecia Areata Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Alopecia Areata Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Alopecia Areata Companies- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Equillium, Maxinovel Pharmaceuticals, TechnoDerma Medicines, Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical, Pfizer, Reistone Biopharma Company Limited and others.

Alopecia Areata Pipeline Therapies- PF-06651600, STS01, Upadacitinib, ADX-914, Etrasimod, Daxdilimab, CTP-543 and others.

Alopecia Areata Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Alopecia Areata Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryAlopecia Areata: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentAlopecia Areata– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Deuruxolitinib: Concert PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)EQ101: EquilliumDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)MAX 40070: Maxinovel PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsAlopecia Areata Key CompaniesAlopecia Areata Key ProductsAlopecia Areata- Unmet NeedsAlopecia Areata- Market Drivers and BarriersAlopecia Areata- Future Perspectives and ConclusionAlopecia Areata Analyst ViewsAlopecia Areata Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

