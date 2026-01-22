Visiting Easyreal Global Beverage R&D Center: What To Expect & How To Prepare

Visiting EasyReal's Global Beverage R&D Center: What to Expect & How to Prepare

EasyReal Beverage R&D Center – Gateway for Global Beverage Innovation

EasyReal's Global Beverage R&D Center in Shanghai is more than a showroom. It is a working hub where beverage companies, universities, and entrepreneurs test new ideas in a real production environment. The center combines pilot-scale processing lines with laboratory-grade precision. Visitors can watch how Lab UHT/HTST systems, aseptic filling cabinets, Inline Homogenizer s (supporting both upstream inline homogenization and downstream aseptic inline homogenization), sample preparation, dairy fermentation, and an all-in-1 carbonation & filling plant run in actual conditions. This setup allows customers to replicate industrial processes without the high cost of a full factory. For international clients, visiting the center provides a hands-on path to speed up product launches, reduce risks, and gain direct support from engineers who specialize in fruit juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages.

Pilot Plant Trial Experience: UHT/HTST, Inline Homogenization & Aseptic Filling

Every visit starts with a guided tour of the Pilot Plant floor. Guests can observe how UHT sterilizers heat products up to152°C in seconds, preserving flavor and nutrients. The inline homogenizer demonstrates how milk or plant-based drinks gain smooth texture at pressures up to 600 bar. The aseptic filling cabinet creates ISO Class 5 sterile conditions, showing how small batches of juice or dairy can be packed safely. Beyond watching, visitors also join hands-on trials. EasyReal engineers help run test batches from 3–20 liters, ideal for recipe validation or texture evaluation. Visitors see every step-mixing, preheating, homogenizing, sterilizing, cooling, and aseptic filling-just like in a scaled-down industrial line.

How to Prepare: Samples, Trial Goals & Safety Requirements

To get the most from the R&D Center, preparation is key. Companies should bring 5-10 liters of raw product base, such as juice, dairy concentrate, or plant extract. Clear goals also help-whether you want to test heat stability, shelf life, or packaging fit. EasyReal requires visitors to wear closed shoes and lab coats to ensure safety in the pilot environment.

Booking & Scheduling for International Clients

Scheduling is also essential. International clients can book visits in advance through .... The engineering team will prepare equipment modules based on the trial plan, ensuring efficient use of time. With these steps, you arrive ready to focus on product development, not logistics.

Business Value: Pilot-Scale Tests, 6000 cps Viscosity Handling & Modular Scale-Up

Visiting EasyReal's Beverage R&D Center delivers real value. You reduce the cost of trial-and-error by running pilot-scale tests instead of full production. You gain insights into process adjustments, such as how to balance viscosity handling up to 6000 cps. You also see first-hand how modular systems can grow later into larger industrial lines. Most importantly, you access a team with 25+ years of experience serving clients in over 30 countries. These experts help align your product with international food safety standards, energy-efficient designs, and market trends. For global beverage companies, the center acts as both a training ground and a decision-making tool before investing in new technology.

Practical Details & Contact in Shanghai

EasyReal's Global Beverage R&D Center is located at No. 1598 Shangsu Road, Fengxian District, Shanghai. The facility is close to transport hubs, making it convenient for international visitors. The office and factory are integrated, allowing quick access from meeting rooms to pilot plant floors. Clients can book demonstrations, arrange sample trials, and request custom configurations.

Conclusion – Your Next Step in Beverage R&D

A visit to EasyReal's Global Beverage R&D Center is more than a tour-it is a partnership opportunity. You gain hands-on experience, technical insight, and access to flexible equipment systems that match your innovation goals. If you are developing juice, milk, plant-based drinks, or functional beverages, this center gives you the confidence to move forward.

Didn't find a processing line for your specific beverage?

Don't worry-Shanghai EasyReal Machinery Co., Ltd. offers customized solutions tailored to your raw materials.