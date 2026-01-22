Trump Says US And NATO Shaped Framework For Greenland And Arctic Agreement

MENAFN - AzerNews) US President Donald Trump has announced that the framework for a future agreement on Greenland and the wider Arctic region has been shaped following what he described as a“very productive” meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

According to Azernews, Trump shared the remarks on his Truth social media platform, noting that the discussions laid the groundwork for a potential deal covering Greenland and broader Arctic security issues.

The US President also stated that tariffs scheduled to come into force on February 1 will not be imposed, linking the decision to the progress made during the talks.

“If this solution is implemented, it will be excellent for the United States and all NATO countries,” Trump said. He added that additional discussions are underway regarding the“Golden Dome” initiative within the context of Greenland.

Trump noted that further details would be disclosed as negotiations advance. He also confirmed that Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will oversee and lead the negotiation process.