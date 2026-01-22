Border 2 Advance Booking: Sunny Deol's Action-Packed Sequel Earns Crores Before Release Check

Sunny Deol's highly anticipated film Border 2 is creating a buzz ahead of its release, raking in crores from advance bookings. With just one day to go, excitement among fans is soaring.

According to sacnilk, 175,982 'Border 2' tickets have been sold for day one. This number is from booking apps only and doesn't include blocked seats.

The film has made about ₹5.65 crore from pre-sales, excluding blocked seats. With blocked seats, the collection reaches around ₹9.94 crore.

Region-wise, Delhi leads 'Border 2' advance bookings with ₹1.43 crore (₹2.18 crore with blocked seats). Maharashtra is second with ₹72.93 lakh (₹1.44 crore with blocked seats).

'Gadar 2' had the highest advance booking for a Sunny Deol film, with 722,821 tickets sold for a ₹17.6 crore collection. 'Border 2' is currently trailing this figure.

'Border 2' is set to be 2026's biggest Bollywood opener. 'Ikkis' is currently the top opener with ₹6.50 crore. Among Indian films, 'The Raja Saab' leads with ₹53.75 crore.