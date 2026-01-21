Aus Open: Keys Ousts Krueger Pegula Beats Doubles Partner In All-American Second Round Matches

MENAFN - IANS) Melbourne, Jan 22 (IANS) Defending champion Madison Keys proved too good for Ashlyn Krueger in an all-American second-round clash at the Australian Open. The No.9 seed Keys won 6-1, 7-5 in what is her first major as defending champion.

Keys didn't face early trouble against World No. 62 Krueger, but did face a tough test in set two. She rallied from 5-2 behind, saved a set point in the ninth game, and came all the way back 6-1, 7-5 in 1 hour and 13 minutes.

"I think I started really well and I think Ashlyn started a little bit slow. I was fully expecting her to raise her level, which she did. It got away from me quickly, and I just really wanted to -- even if I lost the set -- try to get back in the set, try to figure out where my game went.

"Once I got that momentum, I tried to sink my teeth into the set, and do whatever I could to get back into it," Keys was quoted by WTA.

Later, No. 6 seed Jessica Pegula also advanced to the third round of AO 2026 after beating doubles partner McCartney Kessler 6-0 6-2 in another all-American clash at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday.

Pegula won the first set with ease before Kessler took a medical time-out before the second. Pegula's rhythm was briefly interrupted by the delay, but she recovered to dismiss her American compatriot in 58 minutes.

"She's such a good competitor, so I knew at one point she was definitely going to find a way to start playing better and work her way into the match.

“We have tried to hook up for doubles so many times and we were joking of course, the time we actually are in the draw and ready to play, we play each other the next round in singles. It's always tough, but she's great, her team's great, and they're a super cool family, so no worries," Pegula said.