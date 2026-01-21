Bahrain King Receives Credentials Of Qatar Ambassador In Manama
The ambassador conveyed His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's greetings and wishes of good health and happiness to the king, and the government and people of Bahrain enduring progress and prosperity. For his part, the Bahrain king entrusted the ambassador with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing him good health and happiness and the State of Qatar continuous progress and growth.Bahrain prosperity ambassador
