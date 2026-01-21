Bahrain King Receives Credentials Of Qatar Ambassador In Manama

MENAFN - Gulf Times) King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain has received the credentials of Nasser bin Abdullah al-Nassr as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The ambassador conveyed His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's greetings and wishes of good health and happiness to the king, and the government and people of Bahrain enduring progress and prosperity. For his part, the Bahrain king entrusted the ambassador with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing him good health and happiness and the State of Qatar continuous progress and growth.

