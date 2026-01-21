Police Academy 'Affirms Ability To Supply National Security Talent'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Legal Adviser to HE the Minister of Interior and General Supervisor of the Police Academy Dr Abdullah Yusuf al-Mal emphasised that, under the supervision of the Ministry of Interior (MoI), the Police Academy continues to perform its national mission of preparing qualified officers with a comprehensive scientific and professional preparation that combines legal grounding and professionalism, within a modern training system that keeps pace with scientific and technological developments, and reflecting the latest concepts of security work.

Marking the graduation of the 8th batch of cadets at the Police College of the Police Academy, His Excellency said that in line with the vision of the MoI and the directives of its senior leadership, the academy has been keen to develop its academic and training programmes to enhance the efficiency of graduates and to enable them to face renewed security challenges and deal with evolving crime patterns efficiently and competently, in accordance with the highest standards of discipline and professional responsibility.

He added that with the successive batches of graduates from educational and training programmes, the Police Academy affirms its firm ability to supply the security agencies with distinguished national competencies, qualified to protect the security of the homeland and the safety of society, armed with the values ​​of discipline, loyalty and sincerity, and capable of contributing effectively to consolidating security and stability, preserving the gains of the state and enhancing its position regionally and internationally.

President of the Police Academy Major General Abdulrahman Majid al-Sulaiti said the celebration at the Police Academy of the graduation of the 8th batch of cadets at the Police College is a celebration of the graduation of competent officers who are scientifically and practically trained in legal and police fields with advanced training and applied programmes, which strengthens the security and military sector with qualified Qatari cadres that meet the needs of the nation and achieves the strategic goals of the MoI.

He added that the Police Academy, represented by the Police College, has made significant strides since its establishment, and in addition to the approved curricula and training, it continues to strive towards developing educational programmes to keep pace with the latest developments in the security field.

In the same context, al-Sulaiti pointed out that the academy co-operates in the fields of training and exchange of scientific expertise with all prestigious security institutions locally and internationally to enrich its educational journey in general.

In turn, Vice President of the Police Academy and Director of the Police College Colonel Dr Fahad Saeed al-Subaie voiced his happiness at the graduation of the 8th batch. He said that the 8th batch of college students who graduated are confident that they will be faithful to the message they carry, and capable of performing to the fullest extent, after they received advanced military training as well as in legal and police sciences. They have the knowledge and skills to qualify them for their practical lives in the military and police fields. He added that the college is certain that they will form a qualitative addition and a role model for their colleagues in the coming batches.

He pointed out that the college has taken steady and confident steps in its journey of development and prosperity, striving to achieve its distinguished educational and training mission, and to consolidate its position among its counterparts from police colleges.

