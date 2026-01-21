B2i Digital Continues as Official Marketing Partner for OTC Markets Group's Virtual Investor Conferences in 2026

B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

B2i Digital to Support Issuer Visibility Across 12 Sector-Focused Virtual Investor Conferences Partnership Supports Digital Discovery and Direct Investor Engagement NEW YORK, NY - January 21, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc. will continue serving as the Official Marketing Partner for Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC), the long-running online investor conference series owned and operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. The 2026 calendar currently includes 12 sector-focused events spanning digital assets, precious metals and critical minerals, AI and technology, clean energy, life sciences, banking, and oil and gas, with additional events to be announced. Virtual Investor Conferences connect publicly traded companies with a global audience of retail and institutional investors through live presentations, interactive Q&A sessions, one-on-one meetings, and on-demand replays. The series provides an accessible forum for issuers to present directly to investors and supports investor meetings across multiple U.S. and international public markets, including NYSE, Nasdaq, OTC Markets, TSX, CSE, ASX, LSE/AIM, Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and Euronext. As Official Marketing Partner, B2i Digital supports participating issuers by extending visibility before, during, and after each event through targeted digital distribution and direct investor connections. B2i Digital's role is designed to complement the conference format by helping companies maximize awareness, engagement, and investor meetings surrounding their presentations. The 2026 Virtual Investor Conferences calendar currently includes:

January 27 - Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference

February 5 - Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference

February 11–12 - Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

February 19 - AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference

February 26 - Australia Day

March 5 - Clean Energy Virtual Investor Conference

March 12 - Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum

March 19 - OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference

March 26 - Banking Virtual Investor Conference

April 16 - Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference

April 23 - AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference May 5–7 - Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference More events are expected to be added throughout the year. B2i Digital will leverage its investor distribution network, digital platforms, and curated investor communications to support issuer visibility and engagement surrounding each conference. Learn more about the 2026 Virtual Investor Conferences at B2i Digital Featured Conferences:

About B2i Digital, Inc. B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital-markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Acting as The Capital Markets MatchmakerSM, B2i Digital connects investors and companies through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct meetings, supported by a proprietary network of more than 1.5 million market participants. Its mantra, From Marketing to MeetingsSM, reflects this integrated approach. Founded in 2021, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City.

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.



212.579.4844 (Office)

...

Company Channels:









@b2idigital







@b2idigital

@b2i_digital

About Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is a proprietary investor conference series providing an interactive online forum for publicly traded companies to present directly to investors. Each event features live company presentations, Q&A sessions, one-on-one meetings, and on-demand replays that support ongoing investor engagement. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property.

Senior Vice President, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group Inc.

212.220.2221 (Office)

...

View the original release on

News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.

