PM, French FM Mull Ties, Developments

The meeting discussed bilateral co-operation and ways to support and strengthen it as well as developments in the region, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in Iran, Syria, and Lebanon, along with a number of issues of mutual interest.

