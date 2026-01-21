403
PM, French FM Mull Ties, Developments
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Wednesday with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot, on the margin of the World Economic Forum 2026.
The meeting discussed bilateral co-operation and ways to support and strengthen it as well as developments in the region, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in Iran, Syria, and Lebanon, along with a number of issues of mutual interest.World Economic Forum 2026 Foreign Affairs Jean Noel Barrot
