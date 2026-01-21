Trane Technologies Named To FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired Companies List For Fourteenth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - 3BL) SWORDS, Ireland, January 21, 2026 /3BL/ - Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been recognized by Fortune as one of the World's Most Admired Companies for the fourteenth consecutive year.

The annual list, developed by Fortune in collaboration Korn Ferry, is widely considered to be the definitive assessment of corporate reputation. The companies on the list are the best regarded in their industry and rated on nine criteria, ranging from investment value, product excellence, management quality, talent attraction and social responsibility.

“We are honored to be acknowledged by Fortune as one of the World's Most Admired Companies,” said Dave Regnery, Chair and CEO of Trane Technologies.“This recognition validates the strength of our purpose-driven strategy and the extraordinary passion of our global team, who are creating lasting impact for our shareholders, customers and communities. Together, we are advancing a more sustainable future worldwide.”

Trane Technologies is widely recognized as a leader in sustainability, integrating sustainable practices into the company's core strategy and throughout its global operations as it progresses toward its 2030 Sustainability Commitments. Since 2019, the company has reduced customer carbon emissions by 237 million metric tons, on track to meet its Gigaton Challenge goal of reducing one gigaton (or one billion metric tons) of customer carbon emissions by 2030.

Earlier this month, the company was honored for outstanding corporate transparency and climate performance, securing a spot on CDP's annual 'A List' for climate change for the fourth year in a row and being recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for achieving its energy savings goal as a partner in the Better Plants Challenge.

###



About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit .

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts – those who shape industry, commerce and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.

This news release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our 2030 Sustainability Commitments and the anticipated impact of these commitments. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.