Sunny Deol Net Worth: How Rich Is The Border 2 Star? Income, Assets And More

Sunny Deol is grabbing attention with Border 2 as advance bookings begin and excitement grows. Before watching the film, here's a look at the actor's net worth, luxury properties, and impressive car collection.

Sunny Deol is grabbing the most attention because of director Anurag Singh's film Border 2, which is releasing on January 23. He's playing the lead role in the movie. Just so you know, it's a war drama film made on a budget of 150-250 crores.

According to reports, Sunny Deol earns most of his money from films. He charges a fee of 50 crores for working in one movie. He also earns a hefty amount from brand endorsements, personal investments, and his production house, Vijeta Films.

Sunny Deol is one of the most popular stars in the Bollywood industry. When it comes to his assets, he's worth crores. According to media reports, he has assets of around 130 crores.

Talking about Sunny Deol's property, he has several magnificent houses in Mumbai. He has a bungalow in Vile Parle worth about 6 crores. He also has a bungalow in Juhu, priced at 60 crores. A house in the posh area of Malabar Hill and a 1000 sq ft apartment in Oshiwara, worth 2 crores. He also owns a property in England.

Sunny Deol owns several fantastic luxury cars. He has expensive vehicles like the Audi A8L, Land Rover Defender 110 (2.11 crores), Range Rover Autobiography (2.99 crores), Mercedes-Benz SL500, and Porsche 911 GT3 (2.7 crores).

Talking about Sunny Deol's family, he married Pooja in 1984. The couple has two sons, Karan and Rajveer Deol. Both sons have tried their luck in films but haven't found success. His daughter-in-law is Drisha Acharya, who comes from a film family. Drisha is the great-granddaughter of the famous filmmaker Bimal Roy.

Sunny Deol entered the world of Bollywood with the 1983 film Betaab. His debut film was a superhit. Sunny has given many hit films in his career. He has worked in films like Ghayal, Darr, Damini, Jeet, Ziddi, Ghatak, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, ChaalBaaz, Border, Tridev, Nagina, and Narsimha. He has also received the National Award twice.