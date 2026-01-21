Mumbai LATEST Weather Update: Sunny Skies And Rising Day Temperatures Keep Weather Pleasant

Mumbai wakes up to a warm and pleasant winter morning on 22 January, with clear skies, mild temperatures, and bright sunshine. The city remains dry today, offering comfortable conditions throughout the day.

Mumbai began 22 January with a mild and comfortable winter morning. Minimum temperatures hovered around 21°C, with light haze in some areas during early hours. Skies remained mostly clear, allowing bright sunshine to dominate as the day progressed, creating a warm yet pleasant start across the city.

As the sun rose higher, daytime temperatures increased steadily. The maximum temperature is expected to reach between 29°C and 30°C, typical of Mumbai's coastal winter. Despite the warmth, sea breezes helped maintain comfort levels, preventing excessive heat and keeping outdoor conditions favorable throughout the afternoon.

Weather conditions in Mumbai are expected to remain dry today. Skies will stay clear to partly cloudy, with no rainfall forecast. Light northeasterly winds may blow intermittently, improving visibility. Unlike northern India, Mumbai remains unaffected by western disturbances bringing rain and cold elsewhere.

Air quality in the city remains moderate, though early morning smog has been reported in some localities. Sensitive groups are advised to take precautions outdoors. Overall, Mumbai's weather outlook remains stable, with warm days, mild nights and no major changes expected in the near term.