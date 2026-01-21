Valorem And Fastercapital Partner To Accelerate Affordable, Revenue-Generating Property

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Perola du Norte Residence is an Real Estate project designed to delivery family environment, peace, Hight life style, security and more...

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - 21 January 2026

Valorem and FasterCapital today reaffirm their commitiment a strategic partnership through FasterCapital's Equitypilot program to accelerate Valorem's portfolio of shovel-ready residential and income-generating assets across South Africa, leveraging FasterCapital's capital, mentorship and global investor network to close an $8M raise and scale impact delivery.

Market opportunity & problem statement

South Africa faces a deep housing shortfall and growing demand for quality, affordable and middle-income housing in regional growth nodes. Urbanization and constrained supply have created a large investable gap for developers that can deliver both development margin and stable rental yield. Valorem addresses inefficiencies in supply, financing and delivery in underserved secondary markets, offering institutional-quality assets with strong commercial fundamentals and a projected portfolio IRR of c.38%.

Startup solution & differentiation

Valorem is a South African Financial Consulting Company financial consulting firm, used as a vehicle for this venture. The registration of the group's legal entity, which will be dedicated solely to this type of business, is currently underway, focused on high-impact residential projects and income assets that deliver immediate cash flow and long-term capital appreciation. Its pipeline includes shovel-ready and in-progress developments such as Boa Brisa Residence (44 units, 43% development margin) and Crystal Village (9 houses, 39% margin) in Costa do Sol (Maputo), plus Midrand in Johannesburg. Valorem's dual-engine model fast-cycle residential sales and stabilized income assets combined with an experienced leadership team and reinvestment strategy, creates defensible returns and measurable social outcomes.

FasterCapital partnership value

Through Equitypilot, FasterCapital will provide Valorem with growth capital, structured fundraising support, go-to-market strategy, governance and introductions to global institutional and impact investors. FasterCapital's selective screening and track record validate Valorem's commercial and impact credentials and accelerate a planned $8M capital raise. The program will focus on scaling pipeline delivery, enhancing ESG reporting, and preparing assets for institutional off-take or refinancing within a 12–36 month window.

Executive quotes

“Hesham Zreik,” managing partner at FasterCapital, said:“Valorem represents the kind of founder-led, execution-focused opportunity we target: high-quality assets, proven margins and measurable social impact. Equitypilot will fast-track capital access and institutional readiness to scale Valorem's portfolio across critical regional markets.”

Paulo RB Malengua, founder and CEO of Valorem, said:“This partnership validates our dual-revenue model and lets us accelerate delivery of dignified, investable housing. FasterCapital's network and operational support are catalytic as we move from project delivery to market leadership.”

Growth trajectory & future plans

In the next 12 months Valorem will prioritize completion and sales of its residential pipeline, stabilize initial income assets, implement ESG measurement systems, and complete the $8M raise. Over 24–36 months the company will expand into additional South African secondary towns and scale repeatable mixed-use projects to meet middle-income demand and deliver both impact and institutional-grade returns.

About Valorem

Valorem is a South African financial consulting firm focused on contributing to the growth of its clients' businesses and ensuring the disciplined allocation of capital. In order to continue the real estate projects developed, completed, and delivered by its founders, Valorem currently serves as a vehicle for this real estate project in Midrand, Johannesburg, called Pérola du Norte.

The legalization of another company in the group called RAM Properties Pty Ltd, whose purpose is this business segment, is currently underway. Founded to address critical gaps in housing while generating strong returns, Valorem combines the discipline of development with growth driven by reinvestment.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The Equitypilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.