403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3271420 KUWAIT -- Kuwait welcomes US invitation to join the Board of Peace for Gaza.
3271415 RIYADH -- Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates agree to join the Board of Peace for Gaza.
3271447 AMMAN -- SDF militants attack Syrian regular troops, killing 11 servicemembers and wounding scores of others.
3271451 ADEN -- Commander of the Second Division of the Southern Giants survives a bomb attack which killed three soldiers and wounded five others.
3271448 WASHINGTON -- The US Department of the Treasury designates six Palestinian aid agencies under the suspicion of having covert links with Hamas.
3271436 WASHINGTON -- Commander of the CENTCOM briefs Syrian President on plan for transfer of up to 7,000 detainees, including ISIS members to Iraq.
3271428 DAVOS -- US President calls off plan for tariffs on eight European countries, after reaching a deal framework with NATO on Greenland. (end)
gb
3271415 RIYADH -- Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates agree to join the Board of Peace for Gaza.
3271447 AMMAN -- SDF militants attack Syrian regular troops, killing 11 servicemembers and wounding scores of others.
3271451 ADEN -- Commander of the Second Division of the Southern Giants survives a bomb attack which killed three soldiers and wounded five others.
3271448 WASHINGTON -- The US Department of the Treasury designates six Palestinian aid agencies under the suspicion of having covert links with Hamas.
3271436 WASHINGTON -- Commander of the CENTCOM briefs Syrian President on plan for transfer of up to 7,000 detainees, including ISIS members to Iraq.
3271428 DAVOS -- US President calls off plan for tariffs on eight European countries, after reaching a deal framework with NATO on Greenland. (end)
gb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment