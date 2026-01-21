Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Declares Dividend

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (the Company) (TSX: MPC and MPC.C), a Vancouver-based real estate company declares dividend.

The Company is pleased to announce that a $.0525 per share dividend on each of the Class B voting common shares and Class C non-voting shares will be payable February 19, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 9, 2026. The dividend is considered an“eligible dividend” for tax purposes.

Contact: Mr. Dino Di Marco Ms. Bernice Yip
President & CEO Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: (604) 732-6540 (604) 732-6540
Address: 389 West 6th Avenue
Vancouver, B.C. V5Y 1L1

