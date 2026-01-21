Coast To Coast Exploration: 48 Hours In Cumbria

Cumbria, in England's far north-west, is at the heart of the newly revitalised Coast to Coast Path, set to become a National Trail in spring 2026. Following major improvements, the path stretches 192 miles (309 km) from the Irish Sea to the North Sea. It weaves through three National Parks - the Lake District, the Yorkshire Dales, and the North York Moors - linking historic villages, moorland and lakes. At the same time, the King Charles III England Coast Path is due for completion in 2026, creating a continuous trail along England's coastline. At 2,674 miles (4,303 km), it will be the longest managed coastal path in the world, linking beaches, clifftops, nature reserves and seaside towns. Combine with the 870-mile (1400km) Wales Coast Path, walkers will be able to follow more than 3,544 miles (5,703 km). Using these trails as a starting point, this guide highlights the region's boutique stays, award-winning dining and the hidden discoveries along the way.

Alternative ways to get around: walk, cycle, cruise or chug

Cumbria is packed with varied experiences, from brisk hiking adventures to relaxed steam train rides or scenic lake cruises. Coast to Coast Packhorse Tours runs multi-day walking, running and cycling itineraries along the full 192-mile Coast to Coast Path, from St Bees on the Cumbrian coast to Robin Hood's Bay on Yorkshire's North Sea shoreline, alongside e-bike hire. Passes like Honister and Kirkstone are highlights of the route, and visitors can choose guided or self-guided options to match their pace. For those seeking an adrenaline adventure, Honister offers a variety of experiences including Via Ferrata Xtreme - scrambling and climbing Honister Crag.

For a single-day stroll, the 14-mile (22 km) Wordsworth Way, launched on poet William Wordsworth's 255th birthday on 7 April 2025, traces his footsteps through Lake District scenery. It runs directly along the Coast to Coast Path between Glenridding and Ambleside. On the water, Ullswater 'Steamers' - one of the largest heritage boat fleets in the world - combines scenic cruises with access to the Ullswater Way, a 20-mile (32 km) circular walking route around the lake.

Visitors can walk from Pooley Bridge to Glenridding and cruise back while taking in views of Helvellyn, England's third-highest peak, along with ancient woodland and tumbling waterfalls. Historic railways also offer a leisurely way to experience Cumbria's spring landscapes. The Lakeside & Haverthwaite Railway winds through the Leven Valley with vintage 1950s carriages, delivering panoramic views of the Lake District and linking passengers with nearby walking routes. The journey ends at Lakeside Station, although connections can continue via Windermere Lake Cruises.

Where to stay: beds with a view

On the shores of Ullswater, Another Place, The Lake blends Scandinavian-inspired design with outdoor adventure: visitors can swim, kayak, paddleboard, or hike straight from the hotel. Nearby, the award-winning Armathwaite Hall Hotel and Spa (Best Countryside Hotel, Cond Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2026) sits overlooking Bassenthwaite Lake in Keswick, surrounded by 400 acres of deer park and woodland. Visitors can join guided fell walks, plunge into wild swimming, try moon-bathing in the forest, trek with alpacas or meet meerkats and zebras at the hotel's own Lake District Wildlife Park. After a day outdoors, The Dining Room serves modern dishes rooted in traditional English and French cooking using locally sourced ingredients.

For those seeking a secluded wellness escape, Gilpin Hotel & Lake House spreads across two private estates with facilities including spa suites, steam rooms and outdoor hot tubs. Visitors can choose between Michelin-starred dining at SOURCE and pan-Asian dishes at Gilpin Spice, with a private lake, boathouse and 100 acres of grounds on hand for refreshing spring walks before dinner. At The Quiet Site near the village of Glenridding, 15 Glamping Burrows - cosy hillside 'Hobbit holes' - open their doors to sweeping views of Ullswater and the fells. The low-impact site runs on renewable energy, offering eco-friendly stays with easy access to walking routes and watersports.

Where to eat and drink: from farm field to fine dining

Cumbria offers an inventive dining scene, ranging from regenerative farms to Michelin-starred forest hideaways. In Cartmel Valley, three Michelin-starred L'Enclume and its 12-acre Our Farm, run by chef Simon Rogan, turn local ingredients into award-winning delicacies. Daily changing menus feature seasonal, organic vegetables, herbs and livestock raised on-site, all part of a fully sustainable closed-loop system where composted livestock waste feeds the soil. Highlights on the tasting menu include Orkney scallop with dried roe powder and king oyster mushroom, or Cartmel Valley roe deer with salted currants, Kalibos cabbage, juniper and caramelised chestnut.

In the heart of the Lake District, Grasmere Gingerbread lets visitors try the village's famed 1854 recipe - a biscuit-meets-cake original - along with freshly baked oat cakes. Up in Whinlatter Forest, near Braithwaite, The Cottage in the Wood combines a Michelin star and 3 AA Rosettes with seven-course dinners or five-course lunches, all crafted from Cumbria-sourced, seasonal ingredients. Dishes like pastrami- spiced shokupan with whipped butter or quail with flat bean and blackcurrant reflect the kitchen's inventive approach.

For a full field-to-fork experience, Askham Hall's Allium, led by head chef Richard Swale, offers Michelin-starred dining with guided tours of its kitchen gardens, so guests can see exactly where their meals come from. Signature dishes include Creedy Carver duck and shorthorn beef tartare with truffled egg yolk.

What to do: things worth getting off the path for

From cuddly wildlife encounters and action-packed outdoor adventures and even a marmalade festival, Cumbria always has something new for visitors. At Yew Tree Farm in Pooley Bridge, they can get up close with fluffy Herdwick sheep, enjoying cuddles and insights into the ancient breed, which is a distinctive feature of the Lake District.

For those in search of an adrenaline rush, the surrounding fells provide a suitable playground. Path to Adventure guides ghyll scrambling through rocky mountain streams, plunge pools and waterfalls, with jumps of up to eight metres. For those preferring drama to daring stunts, Keswick's Theatre by the Lake - opened by actor Dame Judi Dench in 1999 - stages plays, operas, comedy and musicals against sweeping views of Derwentwater and the surrounding fells.

Near Penrith, Dalemain Mansion and Historic Gardens, an 18th-century estate with formal gardens and woodland, hosts the annual Marmalade Awards & Festival on 25 April 2026. The quirky celebration of marmalade from all around the world invites visitors to attend talks and tastings and witness the coveted annual marmalade awards judged and announced. The estate itself invites garden strolls, red deer spotting and canoeing or kayaking on the River Eamont that runs through the grounds.

In a private woodland on the shores of Lake Windermere, Green Man Survival runs half-and full- day wilderness courses that turn visitors into outdoor adventurers. Under the guidance of a qualified Mountain Leader and rock-climbing instructor, they will build shelters, shoot arrows, forage for wild food, and cook breakfast over an open fire - a hands-on experience of Lake District life.

