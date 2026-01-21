Dubai Customs And Emirates Skycargo Usher In A New Phase Of Logistics Integration To Strengthen Supply Chain Resilience

Dubai - 21 January 2026: Dubai Customs held a strategic meeting with Emirates SkyCargo, the cargo arm of Emirates Airline-the world's largest international carrier-to review integration plans for moving goods between air and sea freight. The discussions focused on leveraging Dubai Customs' smart logistics solutions and systems to accelerate cargo flows, enhance the resilience of global supply chains, and support Dubai's economic vision of building a highly advanced, interconnected trade and logistics ecosystem.

High-level participation from both sides

The expanded meeting, hosted at the Jebel Ali and TECOM Customs Center, was attended by Mohammed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Acting Director of Air Cargo Centers Management; Waleed bin Darwish, Director of Sea Customs Centers Management; and several inspection managers. Emirates SkyCargo was represented by Abbas Haji, Vice President of Air Cargo Operations; Hendrik Lissens, Vice President of Operations, Planning and Project Delivery; and Humaid Al Houti, Director of Regulatory Affairs for Air Cargo.

Enhancing supply chain flow from Dubai

Discussions centered on supporting the smooth flow of global supply chains through Dubai by integrating digital systems and aligning logistics services between seaports and air cargo centers across the emirate. This integration ensures precise tracking of commercial shipments and facilitates the seamless transfer of goods from maritime containers to air freight, reducing delays and improving overall efficiency.

Strengthening Dubai's role as a global logistics hub

The meeting marks an important step in reinforcing Dubai's position as a fully integrated global logistics hub capable of connecting Middle Eastern markets with the rest of the world. The approach aims to reduce time and operational costs while maintaining full compliance with the highest international customs standards.

Advanced inspection technology at Jebel Ali Port

Dubai Customs showcased its advanced inspection system for screening shipments, heavy and light vehicles, oversized equipment, and yachts at Jebel Ali Port using X-ray technology. The system significantly boosts inspection capacity and accelerates procedures by reducing inspection time from six hours manually to just five minutes. It operates in two modes: a fixed gantry mode, where vehicles remain stationary, and a mobile mode that scans vehicles as they pass through the system.

Public-private collaboration to boost competitiveness

Mohammed Abdullah Al Suwaidi emphasized that the meeting represents a valuable opportunity to align public and private sector perspectives, apply best practices in trade facilitation, and achieve greater speed and efficiency across the supply chain. He noted that advancing integration between air and sea freight will further enhance Dubai's global competitiveness as one of the world's leading trade hubs.

Commitment to precision and compliance

Abbas Haji stated that cooperation with Dubai Customs enhances Emirates SkyCargo's ability to track shipments accurately and deliver integrated logistics solutions that ensure goods arrive on time, while maintaining full compliance with customs procedures.

Hendrik Lissens added that connectivity between maritime and air transport goes beyond physical movement to include planning, data sharing, and coordinated efforts among all stakeholders, ensuring fast and efficient operations while minimizing potential delays and reducing inspection time per shipment.

Smart customs environment powered by technology

Waleed bin Darwish affirmed that Dubai Customs continues to develop a smart cargo monitoring environment that balances speed with efficiency and supports businesses and investors through the automation of customs procedures.

During the meeting, Dubai Customs also highlighted its ongoing efforts to develop pioneering logistics solutions powered by advanced technologies and artificial intelligence. These initiatives strengthen Dubai's ability to respond to global supply chain challenges and ensure the uninterrupted flow of trade under all circumstances. The department reiterated that these efforts align with Dubai's economic direction to cement the emirate's role as a strategic global trade hub connecting East and West.

Looking ahead: deeper integration and joint initiatives

The meeting concluded with a shared emphasis on the importance of continued coordination and collaboration between Dubai Customs and Emirates SkyCargo, as well as expanding partnerships in adopting smart systems and innovative solutions. Both parties confirmed that the next phase will see deeper operational integration and the launch of joint initiatives that support secure and sustainable trade, meet future requirements, and enhance investor and client confidence in Dubai's customs and logistics ecosystem.

