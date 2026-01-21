Alex Krawczyk Announces January 25Th Album Release“Wonders Await”

TORONTO, ON - January 21, 2026 - Canadian folk artist Alex Krawczyk will release her highly anticipated sophomore album,“Wonders Await,” on Sunday, January 25 via MTS Records. The 13-track collection marks a significant artistic step forward, expanding Krawczyk's celebrated blend of contemporary folk, Americana, and roots-pop into a richer and more immersive listening experience.

Following the success of her acclaimed debut, Wonders Await finds Krawczyk leaning further into themes of healing, resilience, mindfulness, and human connection. Written by Krawczyk with longtime collaborator and producer Robbie Roth, the album reflects a period of personal growth and creative clarity-songs shaped by lived experience, emotional honesty, and a deep respect for storytelling.

Wonders Await features warm acoustic foundations, subtle electric textures, expressive horn arrangements, and layered vocal harmonies. Robbie Roth's production keeps Krawczyk's voice at the center-intimate, grounded, and quietly powerful-supported by a stellar ensemble of Toronto-based musicians including Caroline Brooks, Dione Taylor, Julie Title, Tim Bovaconti, Devon Henderson, Davide DiRenzo, Robbie Grunwald, Rebecca Hennessy, Emily Ferrell and Patrick Smith. The album was recorded at Union Sound in Toronto by Chris Stringer and Darren McGill and was mastered by Joao Carvalho.

The album opens with the radiant“Falling in Love,” setting the tone for a project that embraces vulnerability as strength. Tracks like“When the Road Is Uneven” and“Carry On” offer reassurance and encouragement for listeners navigating uncertainty, while“The Beach Song” and“West Coast” capture healing moments of joy and connection. The title track,“Wonders Await,” serves as the album's emotional compass-an open-hearted meditation on curiosity, presence, and the quiet magic found in everyday life.

Additional highlights include“Like the Passing Clouds,” a contemplative exploration of mindfulness and acceptance;“Love Through Sound,” a groove-infused Americana track celebrating music's unifying power; and“Payphone,” a cinematic love story bridging past and present. Across all thirteen tracks, Krawczyk balances introspection with accessibility, crafting songs that feel deeply personal while remaining universally resonant.

About Alex Krawczyk

Alex Krawczyk is an award-nominated Canadian singer-songwriter whose emotionally rich folk music has earned international attention and chart success. Her debut album and singles have charted on iTunes in multiple countries, including Top 10 placements on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter and Folk charts, and have received strong airplay support across North America and Europe. Krawczyk has also been recognized with nominations from the International Singer Songwriters Association (ISSA) Awards, highlighting her as one of the genre's most compelling emerging voices. Known for her warm, expressive vocals and introspective songwriting, Krawczyk continues to build a loyal global audience drawn to her authenticity, empathy, and healing approach to music.