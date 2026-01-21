MENAFN - GetNews)



Kalamazoo homeowners face significant property risks after a season of heavy ice and fluctuating temperatures. Perkins Lawn Care announces professional tree assessments to help residents navigate post-winter recovery safely.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently highlighted that erratic freeze-thaw cycles cause internal stress in local hardwoods. In Kalamazoo, saturated soil and high winds often lead to sudden root failure. Falling limbs threaten power lines and roof integrity throughout the region. Recent local reports indicate a sharp increase in emergency calls regarding hazardous branches that appeared stable during the peak of winter.

Perkins Lawn Care utilizes a systematic approach to restoration. Their arborists conduct thorough site inspections to evaluate tree health and stability. The team prioritizes preservation while removing high-risk growth with precision equipment. By focusing on long-term health, they prevent unnecessary removals and maintain the local canopy. Their commitment to safety ensures that every property remains secure during the uanpredictable spring storm season.

A senior team member shares,“We see a lot of folks head out with a saw the second they spot a lean. You gotta be careful because that wood is heavy and tension is a real bear. We come in to check the roots and make sure things are right. Our team first assesses a tree to identify the problems and then curates a customized plan to ensure the best result.”

Recent ice storms left the community with widespread debris and damaged landscaping. The team is currently working across the county to clear blocked pathways and stabilize vulnerable trees. Their proactive efforts reduce the burden on local infrastructure and help neighbors reclaim their outdoor spaces. Perkins Lawn Care remains dedicated to restoring the natural beauty and safety of the Kalamazoo area.

About Perkins Lawn Care

Perkins Lawn Care has served the Kalamazoo area since 2021, providing tree removal, trimming, stump grinding, and emergency services. The locally owned company delivers professional care with free estimates and a satisfaction guarantee. Homeowners trust them for reliable tree service that protects property and improves landscaping throughout the region.