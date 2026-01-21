San Francisco, CA - January 21, 2026 - SaunaCloud®, the California-based manufacturer of premium custom infrared saunas with integrated red light therapy, has been recognized as the top infrared sauna choice for 2026 by wellness technology expert Chad Barnsdale, a publisher on MSN.​

In his comprehensive expert buyer's guide published on MSN, Barnsdale evaluated 12 leading infrared sauna models across multiple performance criteria. After rigorous testing, he concluded: "After testing 12 infrared sauna models, SaunaCloud ranks as the best overall choice for 2026 due to superior heater engineering, verified safety metrics, and comprehensive warranty protection."







Engineering Excellence Sets SaunaCloud Apart

The recognition highlights SaunaCloud's proprietary VantaWave® heater technology, which delivers 190°F surface temperatures while maintaining ultra-low electromagnetic field (EMF) emissions of less than 3mG-approximately 20 times lower than the 20-100mG industry standard. This engineering breakthrough addresses growing consumer concerns about EMF exposure during regular sauna use.​

"We're honored by this recognition from Chad Barnsdale and MSN," said Christopher, owner of SaunaCloud. "Since 2014, we've focused on engineering custom infrared saunas that prioritize both therapeutic effectiveness and user safety. This validation confirms that our approach of designing every component in-house, rather than rebranding generic overseas products, delivers measurable performance advantages."​

Proven Track Record with Premium Clients

SaunaCloud has handcrafted over 3,000 custom infrared saunas for discerning clients including entrepreneur Tony Robbins, Westin Hotels, Cavallo Point Resort, and Forbes-featured wellness architects. The company holds the #1 rating among sauna manufacturers on Trustpilot, reflecting consistent customer satisfaction with product quality and performance.​

Unlike mass-produced home saunas using generic components, each SaunaCloud unit features hand-selected Western Red Cedar construction, NEC-compliant electrical systems, WiFi-enabled smart controls, and patent-pending bench-integrated red light therapy positioned within the 2-6 inch therapeutic proximity range.​

Industry-Leading Warranty Protection

Barnsdale's recognition specifically noted SaunaCloud's comprehensive warranty protection, which represents the longest coverage period in the infrared sauna industry. This warranty reflects the company's confidence in its engineering approach and component durability for both residential and commercial installations.​

About SaunaCloud

Founded in 2014, SaunaCloud® designs and manufactures premium custom infrared saunas that combine ultra-low EMF engineering with clinical-grade red light therapy integration. Each sauna is handcrafted in California using proprietary VantaWave® heater technology and Western Red Cedar construction. The company serves residential clients, luxury wellness centers, hotels, and medical practices throughout North America.

Learn more at