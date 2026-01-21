Partners Plus Celebrates 35 Years Serving CPA Firms In Wilmington, DE

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Partners Plus Celebrating 35 Years of Serving CPA Businesses in Wilmington, DE"Partners Plus celebrates 35 years of supporting Wilmington CPA firms with IT Services Designed for CPA Firms, cybersecurity, managed IT, cloud solutions, and backup and recovery. Learn how specialized IT helps accounting practices reduce risk, improve uptime, and stay compliant.

Wilmington, DE - Partners Plus, a long-standing managed service provider serving Delaware and Pennsylvania, is celebrating 35 years of dedicated technology support for CPA firms and accounting professionals in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its founding in 1991, Partners Plus has focused on helping professional service organizations reduce downtime, protect confidential data, and operate with clarity and confidence through IT Services Designed for CPA Firms.







5-Point Summary



Partners Plus marks 35 years of supporting CPA firms in Wilmington, Delaware, with dependable managed IT, security, and productivity-focused service.

The company highlights a proven approach built on proactive monitoring, plain language communication, and business-aligned technology planning.

Wilmington area accounting firms continue to face rising cybersecurity and compliance demands, driving the need for specialized IT Services Designed for CPA Firms.

The milestone reinforces Partners Plus' commitment to secure cloud adoption, resilient backup and recovery, and ransomware risk reduction. Partners Plus invites CPA leaders to schedule a security and IT readiness review to strengthen protection and reduce downtime.



Over the past three and a half decades, the role of technology inside a CPA practice has shifted from basic office computing to mission-critical infrastructure supporting client portals, tax software, document management, secure email, and real-time collaboration. As client expectations have increased and cyber threats have accelerated, Wilmington accounting firms have needed an IT partner that understands the unique pressures of deadlines, audits, confidentiality, and regulatory requirements.

“CPA firms do not have time for vague answers or reactive support,” said Bill Hogan, Owner of Partners Plus.“They need a technology partner that is proactive, security-first, and able to explain what matters in plain language. Our mission has always been to make technology a powerful business tool, not a constant interruption.”

IT Services Designed for CPA Firms in Wilmington, DE

Accounting firms operate in a risk environment defined by sensitive data, seasonal surges in workload, and strict expectations for accuracy and continuity. Partners Plus has built service models specifically to address those needs, emphasizing predictable service, strong cybersecurity controls, and practical planning that aligns with how CPA firms actually work.

Partners Plus supports CPA firms with a layered approach that combines managed IT services, IT security services, cloud solutions, data backup and recovery, network monitoring, and IT consulting. This approach is designed to reduce common disruptions such as unstable remote access, outdated endpoint security, unreliable backups, and inconsistent patching across devices.

The firm's delivery model is anchored in ongoing business reviews, preventive practices, and staff education, ensuring security is not limited to tools alone. In many CPA environments, human error remains a major factor in phishing incidents, credential exposure, and risky data-sharing practices. Partners Plus addresses these issues through training and policy alignment that support real-day-to-day workflows.

Security, Compliance, and Client Data Protection for Accounting Practices

Cybersecurity has become a primary business concern for accounting firms, especially as tax season brings an influx of documents, identity information, and time-sensitive filings. Threat actors often target CPA firms because they can be a gateway to multiple business clients and high-value financial records.

Partners Plus works with Wilmington CPA firms to strengthen protections around identity and access management, endpoint protection, firewall configuration, email security, and secure remote work. Common focus areas include multi-factor authentication, device management, vulnerability remediation, secure file sharing, ransomware prevention, and monitoring for suspicious logins.

“Security is not a product you buy once,” said Hogan.“It is a discipline. Our job is to help CPA firms build repeatable security habits, reinforce the right controls, and maintain visibility so they can keep serving clients without fear of disruption.”

Managed IT, Cloud Solutions, and Backup Resilience Built for Busy Tax Seasons

For CPA firms, technology failures rarely happen at convenient times. A workstation crash, a corrupted file, or a server outage during peak deadlines can create immediate operational and reputational damage. Partners Plus addresses this reality with proactive monitoring, performance optimization, and resilient backup and recovery planning.

A modern CPA focused IT strategy often includes a cloud computing roadmap that supports secure remote access, collaboration, and business continuity. Partners Plus helps Wilmington CPA firms evaluate cloud readiness, reduce on-premises risk where appropriate, and implement solutions that align with confidentiality and compliance needs.

Backup and recovery remains a major pillar of IT Services Designed for CPA Firms. Partners Plus designs backup strategies around recovery time objectives and recovery point objectives that match the firm's tolerance for downtime and data loss. This includes secure offsite replication, encrypted backups, and restoration testing that validates real-world recoverability, not assumptions.

A Local Team, A Proven Process, and Zero Geek Lingo

Partners Plus operates with an approach that prioritizes responsiveness and clarity. Wilmington CPA firms benefit from a partner that provides both remote support and on-site assistance when needed, backed by structured processes and predictable service delivery.

The company's emphasis on“zero geek lingo” has been especially valuable for firm owners and administrators who need to make decisions quickly without getting lost in technical jargon. Partners Plus positions itself as a virtual CIO-style partner, aligning technology planning with business goals, staffing needs, and long-term growth.

What Wilmington CPA Firms Can Expect Next From Partners Plus

As Partners Plus marks 35 years of serving CPA businesses in Wilmington, the company is reinforcing its focus on security assessments, continuous monitoring, and practical modernization strategies for accounting environments.

Partners Plus encourages CPA firm leaders to schedule a security-focused review to identify gaps in identity controls, remote access security, backup resiliency, and endpoint protection. The goal is to help firms reduce exposure, improve stability, and maintain client trust.

About Partners Plus

Partners Plus is a managed IT services provider founded in 1991, serving businesses across Delaware and Pennsylvania with a focus on professional, understandable, and security-first technology support. Partners Plus provides Managed IT Services, IT support, cybersecurity services, IT security services, network monitoring, cloud solutions, data backup and recovery, IT consulting for small businesses, on-site computer repair, and business phone systems. The company operates from Philadelphia, Malvern, Wilmington, and Middletown and supports organizations across the Delaware Valley.

Owner Bill Hogan is the author of two published books, The Business Owner's Guide to Successful IT for Your Company and Safe and Secure Information Technology, available on Amazon and by contacting Partners Plus. Learn more at partnersplus.