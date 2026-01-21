Trauma Therapist Institute Announces February Trauma Training On Anti-Oppression And Liberation In Trauma Therapy
Featuring Clinician and Educator Lisa Hayes, MSW, LISW-S
DENVER, CO - The Trauma Therapist Institute© (TTI), a leading provider of advanced trauma training for mental health professionals, is now enrolling participants for Anti-Oppression and Liberation in Trauma Therapy, a live virtual training designed for clinicians seeking to integrate anti-oppressive, liberation-based practices into trauma therapy.
Led by nationally recognized clinician and educator Lisa Hayes, MSW, LISW-S, this course equips therapists to address the systemic and generational roots of trauma that manifest in nervous systems, relationships, and client experiences. Participants will explore how oppression, colonization, and structural violence influence trauma, and will gain practical strategies for fostering collective healing, cultural reclamation, and resilience.
Anti-Oppression and Liberation in Trauma Therapy
Trainer: Lisa Hayes, MSW, LISW-SLive Virtual Training: February 26, 2026 | 10:00 AM Central
On-Demand Access: Available one week after the live session
Transform Trauma Therapy. Break Cycles of Oppression. Empower Healing Across Generations.
Trauma therapy is most effective when it considers not only personal history but also the broader social, cultural, and systemic forces shaping a client's experience. This training moves beyond neutrality and traditional talk therapy models, giving clinicians the tools to:
Integrate anti-oppressive principles into assessment, treatment, and discharge
Recognize and address generational, ancestral, and collective trauma
Incorporate somatic, ritual, and Polyvagal-informed strategies to support nervous system regulation
Facilitate culturally grounded, ethical interventions that empower clients and communities
Learning Outcomes
Participants will leave the course with:
Practical, trauma-informed strategies to address oppression in therapy
Hands-on tools for mapping the impact of systemic violence and historical trauma
Techniques to strengthen therapeutic relationships through ethical self-disclosure
Skills to guide clients in cultural reclamation, transgenerational healing, and resilience-building
Who Should Attend
This training is ideal for trauma therapists and mental health clinicians who want to:
Confidently work with complex, inherited, or multi-generational trauma
Move beyond one-size-fits-all treatment models
Integrate culturally responsive, trauma-informed, and liberation-centered practices into their work
Engage in courageous and ethical conversations about ancestry, social justice, and nervous system repair
For more information or to register, visit: Anti-Oppression-and-Liberation-in-Trauma-Therapy
About Lisa Hayes, MSW, LISW-S
Lisa Hayes is a Clinical Social Worker based in Columbus, Ohio, with extensive experience treating complex trauma, PTSD, dissociation, anxiety, and culturally specific trauma. She is co-owner of The Trauma & Wellness Institute and Director of the EMDR Therapy Training Program for BIPOC Clinicians with the Institute for Creative Mindfulness. Lisa provides national and international trainings that focus on liberation-based, strengths-centered approaches to trauma therapy.
About Trauma Therapist Institute©
The Trauma Therapist Institute is a global hub for training, education, and support for therapists working with trauma. Founded by EMDR Consultant Rebecca Kase, TTI empowers clinicians with the tools, guidance, and community needed to advance trauma-informed, ethical, and effective care.
