Power System In Kyiv In Emergency Mode DTEK

MENAFN - UkrinForm) DTEK Group reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"In Kyiv, power engineers have restored electricity to critical infrastructure, but the city's power system is still in a deep emergency mode. There is not enough electricity to follow scheduled outage timetables. Power is switched on and off manually, depending on the state of the system at any given moment. As a result, outages are prolonged and additionally frustrating due to their uneven nature," the statement said.

The company stressed that this situation is unprecedented anywhere in the world: "Zero days without damage to the energy sector has been recorded for several months in a row."

"Power engineers are engaged in historic work to bring us back to scheduled timetables," DTEK added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in the capital power engineers completed the restoration of electricity to critical infrastructure following the January 20 attack.

