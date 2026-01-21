'Challenge Remains': Danish FM Comments On Trump's Statements About Greenland In Davos

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Bloomberg reported this in an article.

It is noted that Rasmussen missed Trump's speech in Davos because he was meeting at the time with members of the Danish parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee. However, he was briefed on Trump's statements.

"What is clear after this speech is that the president's ambition [to own Greenland] remains intact. It is, in isolation, positive that it is being said that military force will not be used, but that does not make the problem go away. The challenge is still there," he told journalists.

The foreign minister added that Denmark plans to continue the diplomatic course agreed last week in Washington.

He emphasized that "in 2026, you do not trade people, you trade with people."

As Ukrinform previously reported, in Davos Trump once again stated the United States' intention to seek control over Greenland, while promising not to use force to seize it.

