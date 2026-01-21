Trump Announces Formation Of Framework Agreement On Greenland, Cancels Tariffs Against European Countries

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Trump stated this on his social media platform Truth Social, Ukrinform reports.

"Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region. This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations," Trump said.

In this regard, he announced the cancellation of tariffs that were set to take effect on February 1. "Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st," he noted.

'Challenge remains': Danish FM comments on Trump's statements about Greenland in Davos

He also reported further consultations on the Golden Dome missile defense system in the context of Greenland.

"Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland. Further information will be made available as discussions progress," Trump said.

According to him, the negotiations will be led by Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and other officials who will "report directly to me."

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Trump announced the introduction of a 10 percent tariff from February 1 on goods from Denmark and seven other European countries due to their unwillingness to negotiate the United States purchase of Greenland.

Photo: World Economic Forum / Valeriano Di Domenico